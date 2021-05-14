BOISE─Idaho-based Courageous Kids Climbing will be conducting the first ever national climbing competition for first responders as a fundraiser for the organization. The event is planned for Saturday, June 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Commons Climbing Gym in Boise.
The competition is open to all first responders, including those that are retired. First responders, regardless of climbing skill level, are encouraged to participate. First responders from law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, search and rescue, ski-patrols and other agencies are invited to participate. Members of the military are also encouraged to come out and compete.
The competition is limited to the first fifty first responders to register for the event. Registration funds will be donated to Courageous Kids Climbing. Courageous Kids Climbing provides free opportunities for people between the ages of 3-months and 103-years with special needs, physical or developmental, to experience the various forms of rock climbing at events held in Idaho, Washington, California, Nevada and Arizona.
The competition will include a women’s and a men’s division and medals will be awarded for the top three finishers in these divisions. In addition to competing as individuals, four competitors can get together to form a team, ideally representing a specific agency, to compete for medals in the team division. For more information or to register for the competition, contact courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.