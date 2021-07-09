First Annual Event “Shine for Survivors Day” takes place July 10 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Idaho State Capitol, 700 W. Jefferson St. in Boise on the second floor rotunda.
The event is hosted by the Idaho Network of Child Advocacy Centers and sponsored by The Human Bean according to a press release.
“Shine for Survivors Day” event will have speakers, coffee and light refreshments. Attendees are encouraged to wear yellow to “shine.” Information delivered will benefit survivors of child abuse and individuals who want to learn how to advocate for children who are being abused.
An informed trauma counselor will be present.
This event will announce a new support group to connect individuals who have survived child abuse and will offer resources such as free trauma informed counseling. The support group is a combined effort through INCAC and Faces of Hope. The first survivor support group will be held August 12, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Faces of Hope building in the downstairs classroom at 417 S. Sixth Street. A trauma informed counselor will also be present at meetings.
It is not required to RSVP for the support group.
Amy McCormack, INCAC Chapter Director, said, “It’s time to bring the conversation about abuse out of the shadows and into the light.” She hopes the event will give survivors access to the support they need.
The mission of the Idaho Network of Children’s Advocacy Centers is to support local communities by promoting and assisting the growth and continuation of Children’s Advocacy Centers in Idaho.
Faces of Hope is a one stop triage and support center assisting those who have experienced interpersonal violence. For more information: cacidaho.org; facesofhopevictimcenter.org; thehumanbean.com.