NAMPA — Firehouse Subs announced in a press release the grand opening on Monday, Nov. 30 of its first location in Nampa under the ownership of Firehouse Subs franchisee Justin May. The restaurant is located at 1275 N. Happy Valley Road.
This is the third restaurant for May, and the third Firehouse Subs location in the greater Boise area. May opened his first Firehouse Subs restaurant in Boise in 2013, followed by Meridian in 2014. May grew up in family restaurant businesses and today, together with his wife, Jessie, is passionate about bringing hot and hearty subs and “heartfelt service” to Idaho.
May is also dedicated to sharing the brand’s commitment to giving back through Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which has granted more than $303,000 in Idaho. A portion of every sale at any Firehouse Subs in the U.S. benefits the Foundation, allowing the Foundation to achieve its mission of providing lifesaving equipment, funding and education to first responders and public safety organizations across the country.
“We’re opening our Firehouse Subs Nampa location now, but our Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation was actually able to award nearby Star Fire Protection District more than $24,000 earlier this year for a rescue boat,” said May. “This kind of service is built into our DNA, just like fulfilling hungry, firefighting-sized appetites. I hope our new neighbors know that we’re here and happy to be support them through good food and more.”
The Nampa Firehouse Subs restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week offering online ordering, call-in phone orders, third-party delivery or takeout service. Additionally, in-house catering services are also available. Following standard safety protocols, the dining room will be open at limited capacity. To learn more, visit the website: firehousesubs.com.