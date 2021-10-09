BOISE — Seven Idaho companies will compete in the annual Trailmix pitch competition during Boise Entrepreneur Week, Oct. 18-22.
The Trailmix pitch competition helps food and beverage startups take their products from the farmers market to the supermarket, said a press release about the event. Applicants compete for a chance at winning a $25,000 grand prize and shelf space at Albertsons, with $5,000 going to the runner-up.
This year’s contenders include:
ERTH Beverage Company — creates honey sweetened beverages using organic herbs, fruits and botanicals.
Chicana Foods — makes salsa macha inspired by traditional Mexican family recipes.
[cocoabombs.com]Cocoa Bombs LLC — provides a creative alternative to ordinary hot chocolate powder mixes.
Free Spirits Beverage Company — develops handcrafted, alcohol-free cocktails and seasonal ingredients for home mixologists.
Naughty Fruit — produces a lineup of spiced dried fruit that preserves nutrients and natural enzymes.
Roots Chips — makes handmade, gluten-free and all-natural Idaho potato chips.
Three Sisters Artisanal Meats — offers traditional, Spanish-style dry cured chorizo with no artificial preservatives, flavors or colors.
“This year’s Trailmix finalists bring a diversity of products with an obvious value proposition,” said Tiam Rastegar, co-chair of Boise Entrepreneur Week and Trailhead executive director. “Food connoisseurs and entrepreneurs will be keenly invested in the outcome of our pitch competition.”
Idaho residents who want to cheer on their favorite startup may register for the free event at boiseentrepreneurweek.org to watch the pitch competitions online.
Boise Entrepreneur Week is a community program housed within Trailhead that promotes entrepreneurship in the Boise community. It is an entrepreneurship-focused community event, and provides individuals with “an empowering experience” as the week-long event fosters professional growth and development, said the release.
Now in its sixth year, Boise Entrepreneur Week has provided more than $166,000 in funding to Idaho entrepreneurs. This year’s event will be held in a hybrid virtual and in-person format and will follow COVID-19 safety protocols.