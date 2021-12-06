First posted on BoiseDev on Dec. 2
An Idaho icon will close.
The Pancake House will serve its last batch of Those Potatoes, final plate-sized cinnamon roll, and a few last chocolate chip pancakes before closing the doors for good.
Owners George and Bonnie Bertram formally announced the closure in an ad in the Star-News of McCall this week.
“Wow, what a journey owning The Pancake House has been!,” the Bertrams wrote. “From the early days tending to the needs of a house, turned restaurant that was bursting at the seams and literally falling apart from underneath our feet to managing a huge newly-constructed mountain lodge, ownership has not been without challenges. However, these past decades were filled with joys that far exceed those challenges.”
The Pancake House has served customers for 43 years under the Bertrams — first inside a literal house, then later in a custom-built 11,000 square foot building with six grills. The log-cabin restaurant opened in 2002 and continued the tradition of a must-stop place for breakfast along Idaho 55 in the mountain town.
A family representative tells BoiseDev the restaurant will close for the final time this Sunday.
Effort to find restaurant buyer ‘eluded us’
In 2018, BoiseDev first reported the restaurant was for sale. The Bertrams said they’d hoped to find a buyer to continue to operate the restaurant.
“But after four long years working with several brokerages each with different marketing approaches that buyer has eluded us,” they wrote. “We have contracted with a buyer who is interested in utilizing the building for a new purpose.”
The Bertrams said they don’t know what that purpose might be. Valley County property records do not show who the buyer might be.
“It is our hope that the McCall community let the buyer tell their story in their time,” they wrote.
While the Bertrams say they’ll enjoy retirement, they said they enjoyed the journey.
“This journey has been made sweeter because of the many lifelong friendships we have made along the way. Thank YOU for sharing with us your family celebrations over the years. It has been an honor to witness your birthdays, anniversaries, engagements, life celebrations and even a few weddings.”
Auggie’s Sheepskin, which is also located in the building, closed Dec. 2, Auggie told BoiseDev. He said he has a few items left to sell like displays, and will wrap up business in the next few weeks. He said he tried to find another space in McCall for his shop but that effort was not successful.
The Christmas House, which used to be in the building, moved to Lake St. and remains open.