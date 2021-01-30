CHESAPEAKE, VA. — Family Dollar, a small format and convenience retailer, has announced plans for a renovated store’s grand re-opening in Nampa.
In addition to providing “everyday low prices” and a broad assortment of necessities, the press release said the renovated store will now include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items. There will be a grand re-opening on Saturday, Feb. 6. The store is located at 204 11th Ave. N in Nampa.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Nampa community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates. Interested applicants can apply online at FamilyDollar.com or by visiting the store location.
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week. For more than 55 years, Family Dollar has been providing value and convenience to customers in easy-to-shop neighborhood locations. Family Dollar’s mix of name brands, and quality, private brand merchandise is available to shoppers in approximately 8,000 stores in rural and urban settings across 46 states. Family Dollar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree Inc. headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia.