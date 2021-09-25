Mike Ballenger recognized by national org for leadership
Mike Ballenger, CIC of Ballenger Insurance was recently recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors, a leading national insurance professional organization.
Ballenger was awarded a certificate marking more than 25 years of leadership as a designated CIC, which requires annual completion of advanced education and training, according to a press release about the award.
Ballenger’s ongoing allegiance and support of the CIC Program is a testament to the value he places on “real world” education and customer satisfaction, said William J. Hold, CRM, CISR, CEO and president of the Society of CIC. “Our clients, associates, and the insurance profession as a whole continue to benefit from such dedication.”
The CIC Program is nationally recognized as the premier continuing education program for insurance professionals, with programs offered in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Society of CIC is a not-for-profit organization and the founding program of The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research.
Idaho First Bank announces Melissa Leon as VP, Human Resources Director
BOISE — Idaho First Bank has announced the addition of Melissa Leon to the Bank’s Boise corporate office as VP, Human Resources Director.
In her new role, Leon is responsible for managing the “people needs” of a growing company, including, but not limited to onboarding, talent acquisition, performance review standards, and streamlining HR processes and procedures.
“I couldn’t be more excited to bring my experience and skills to the Idaho First Bank team,” said Leon. “I’m eager to expand my knowledge of the banking industry while improving standards to ensure greater bandwidth for growth in the markets we serve.”
Prior to joining the bank, Leon worked in the manufacturing industry where she started as an intern and quickly worked her way up. She grew up in the Boise area and attended Boise State University where she double majored in business and human resources.
“Melissa has been an excellent addition to our team,” said Todd Cooper, CEO of Idaho First Bank. “Her experience, enthusiasm and passion for helping others makes her a great fit in our organization as we stay focused on cultivating strong employee relationships by putting people first.”
New face at TitleOne
Stephanie Marshall has joined TitleOne as a Marketing Communications Coordinator in the company’s Boise office. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing from Dixie State University.
New faces at Kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa held its Installation Banquet on Sept. 16. The club has announced 2021-2022 club officers and board members. David Ferdinand, District Lt. Governor, officiated the installation.
New members: Andy Rodriguez, Kathleen Tuck, Melissa Gentry, Melissa Close ,David Palumbo (Secretary), Chelsea Johnson (President-Elect) and Rod Emery (President). In addition: Christen Wilmer (Vice President), Clyde Colbert (Treasurer), Ana Moroshan (Board), Craig Lindquist (Board), Jay Snyder (Board), and Neil Ault (Immediate Past President).
The Kiwanis Club of Nampa is a volunteer service club that is focused on supporting the kids and community in which we live.