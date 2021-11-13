Emily Baker named to St. Luke’s Health System Board of Directors
Boise — Emily Baker, a fifth-generation Idahoan and co-founder and president of Portman Square Group, has been named to the St. Luke’s Health System Board of Directors. Her participation on the board will begin with November committee and board meetings; commitments will include engagement with St. Luke’s governance and external relations committees.
“I am honored to join St. Luke’s and work alongside an esteemed group of leaders to ensure our communities have access to exceptional health care,” Baker said.
Kathleen Anneke Case joins Saltzer Health gynecology practice in Meridian
Kathleen Anneke Case, a certified physician assistant with two decades of experience caring for women, has joined the practice of Gynecologist Jacqueline Maybach, MD, at Salter Health’s Ten Mile Medical Campus in Meridian.
Most recently, Case worked at Maui Lani Physicians and Surgeons in Kahului, Hawaii. Previously, she provided care at Women’s Health Associates, Central District Health Department and Planned Parenthood of Idaho in Boise.
Case graduated with honors in 2001 from the University of Washington School of Medicine’s Northwest Physician Assistant Training Program and earned a bachelor’s degree at the University of Alaska.
Case and Maybach practice at 875 S. Vanguard Way, Suite 200, at Ten Mile & I-84 in Meridian. For information, call 208.960.0940.
TDS associate named Meridian Chamber of Commerce Ambassad or of the Year
MERIDIAN — TDS Telecommunications LLC is congratulating Scott McDonald, an account executive in Boise, for being named Ambassador of the Year by the Meridian Chamber of Commerce.
The Meridian Chamber of Commerce works to serve, strengthen, and promote the Meridian business community. Ambassadors help recruit and retain chamber members and strengthen engagement with the organization — often attending ribbon cuttings and grand openings, working chamber events, and developing relationships with new members.
After working for TDS out of state for about six years, McDonald returned to his Treasure Valley roots in 2020 and quickly became active with the Meridian chamber.
“I saw some amazing people who were chamber ambassadors and knew immediately I wanted to be a part of it. The Meridian Chamber of Commerce works hard to make sure our business community succeeds. I was extremely excited about the chance to help build the TDS brand and network while supporting other local businesses,” said McDonald, who grew up in Nampa.
In addition to the chamber, McDonald has also participated in Rake Up events in Meridian and Garden City (and, soon, Nampa); Boys and Girls Club activities; and the Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce. McDonald served 20 years in the U.S. Navy, from 1990 to 2010.
McDonald received the Ambassador of the Year Award during the chamber’s awards lunch on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
“With over 20 outstanding ambassadors that have served the chamber of many years, it was an incredible honor to receive this award,” McDonald said. “The Treasure Valley is an amazing place to live and raise a family, and I’m just grateful to live here and give back to my hometown.”
Lisa Atkinson joins Idaho Technology Council exec committee
BOISE — Lisa Atkinson has joined the executive committee of the Idaho Technology Council, supporting the organization’s mission to help technology companies in the Gem State start, grow and thrive.
Atkinson is senior vice president and Western Idaho market manager for Zions Bank’s Treasury Management department and has more than 20 years of banking experience.
She is active in the community as a committee member for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and as a volunteer for the Boise Timbers Thorns Soccer Club.
“As one of the fastest-growing industries in Idaho, the tech sector plays an important role in creating high-paying jobs and economic prosperity for our state,” said Atkinson. “I’m pleased to support the Idaho Technology Council as it continues to create value within the entrepreneurial ecosystem.”
Shaun Kelley joins Zions Public Finance
BOISE — Zions Public Finance, Inc. has added Shaun Kelley as a Public Finance relationship manager based at the bank’s Idaho headquarters at Eighth & Main in downtown Boise.
In this role, he will serve as a municipal advisor to cities, counties, school districts and other public entities throughout the Gem State, providing guidance on a full range of debt offerings.
Kelley joined Zions Bank in 2018 as a Business Banking relationship manager and has 17 years of banking experience.