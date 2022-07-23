M. Jerome Mapp receives award for exceptional service to Idaho and its communities
BOISE — The Association of Idaho Cities announced in a press release it has honored M. Jerome Mapp with the Ken Harward Award at the June 23rd banquet during the 75th AIC Annual Conference in Boise held June 22-24, 2022.
The Ken Harward Award was established by AIC to recognize exceptional contributions benefiting the State of Idaho and its communities. Harward was City Administrator and Finance Director for the City of Nampa, Idaho, for 24 years and his visionary planning was integral to the development of the Nampa Recreation Center, the Centennial-Ridgecrest golf complex, the Nampa Civic Center and the Idaho Center. Harward was also AIC’s longest serving Executive Director and worked tirelessly to build the credibility and effectiveness of AIC.
Jerome is a graduate of Idaho State University with a double degree in Architecture and Sociology. He served as a Hearing Examiner for the City of Caldwell for 21 years, and he has served as the Planning and Zoning Director for the City of Caldwell the past three years. Jerome helped the City of Star to incorporate when he worked as Planning Director for AIC. He also developed a Master Plan for the Boise Basque Block in 1987.
Jerome served on the Boise City Council from 1993 to 2006.
Jerome and his wife Lynn, a retired teacher at Eagle elementary school for 35 years, have been married for 49 years.
He has worked with over 50 cities in Idaho in land use planning, comprehensive planning, zoning, downtown revitalization, grant writing, facility planning, community development, land use training, and neighborhood plans.
Jerome’s 50 years of dedicated service in land use planning and public policy, as a staffer and elected official, in the public and private sectors make him a most deserving recipient of the Ken Harward Award.
The Association of Idaho Cities was formed in 1947 and is a nonpartisan, nonprofit corporation organized to serve Idaho’s 199 incorporated cities. AIC influences policies and provides education, training and technical assistance to strengthen the ability of city elected officials and staff to serve their communities.
Jack Cosca joins Colliers
BOISE — Colliers announced in a press release that Jack Cosca has joined Colliers’ Industrial Brokerage Services in the Boise, Idaho office. Prior to joining Colliers, Cosca excelled as an Investment Sales Agent with Marcus & Millichap in Austin, TX where he earned top honors amongst his peers. Cosca has developed a true appreciation of the value of prospecting and developing relationships. With his role as a first-year associate at Marcus & Millichap, Cosca earned the firm’s Pacesetter Award as well as the Golden Hammer for being the top caller.
As a relationship driven broker, Cosca builds authentic relationships with integrity. Specializing in Industrial Brokerage Services, he will look to continue Colliers success in the rapidly growing industrial market. Additionally, Cosca uses his experience in community service to better know how to serve and understand his clients on a personal and genuine level.
“Attracting a high quality, young aggressive sales agent like Jack to join our industrial brokerage group in such a critical market is yet another example of our commitment to serving our clients and further strengthening of our industrial brokerage services.” — Jim Shipman | Managing Owner
Cosca earned his Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy with a focus in Regional Development at University of California Berkeley, while also being the Vice President of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and a pitcher on the Men’s Varsity Baseball Team. He also spent extra hours as a volunteer at River City Foodbank and Sunrise Senior Living. When not working, Jack enjoys the great Idaho outdoors and participating in athletic events, especially golf.
Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau Announces New Board Member
Sophie Sestero of Treasure Valley Family YMCA rounds out 2022’s new board members
BOISE — The Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau announced in a press release it has appointed Sophie Sestero, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Treasure Valley Family YMCA, to its 2022 Board of Directors.
The Boise CVB’s Board of Directors is focused on providing oversight and strategy for the organization as it grows the Treasure Valley economy through promotion of tourism to the city. Board members, who are community-minded and knowledgeable about the tourism industry, typically serve a three-year term with opportunity to renew for additional terms.
“We are thrilled to have Sophie Sestero join the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau’s board,” said Carrie Westergard, Executive Director of the Boise CVB. “Sophie provides invaluable, diverse expertise within the hospitality, travel and local business communities. Her deep industry connections and enthusiasm for our city will help promote Boise as a premier destination for meetings, conventions and leisure travel.”
Sestero’s professional experience includes strategic communication planning, public affairs management, partnership development and community outreach. She joined the Treasure Valley Family YMCA in March 2022. Prior to that she held communications and marketing positions with Fahlgren Mortine, the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health and Ritter Public Relations. Active in the community, Sophie serves as president of the Downtown Boise Association board of directors, on the board of advisors with Telaya Wine Co. and on the marketing committee for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho. Sophie is proud to be a third-generation Boisean and has been recognized as the Idaho Young Professional of the Year, Women of the Year’s Circle of Excellence Honoree and Idaho Accomplished Under 40.
“I am energized at the opportunity to work together with the Boise CVB and dynamic board as we showcase Boise as a premier travel destination,” said Sestero. “I look forward to applying my understanding of place marketing, my experience in branding destinations and the love for my hometown in this new role.”