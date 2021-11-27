MERIDIAN DOCTOR NAMED IDAHO RURAL HEALTH HERO
Russell Spearman, a Senior Research Associate at the ISU Institute of Rural Health in Meridian, is one of six healthcare professionals who received an Idaho Rural Health Hero Award at a virtual awards celebration with Idaho Rural Health Association board members and guests on Nov. 18.
The awards are given on National Rural Health Day in Idaho to recognize rural health educators, community advocates, healthcare providers and program administrators who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to rural communities.
Spearman has been dedicated to the prevention and treatment of traumatic brain injuries throughout Idaho for more than 20 years. His focus has been on priority populations, such as rural, veteran, aging, those experiencing housing instability or domestic violence, athletes and the uninsured or underinsured.
JEAN FISHER, A FOUNDER OF FACES OF HOPE VICTIM CENTER RETIRES
Following a long career of public service and victim advocacy, Jean Fisher, Faces of Hope Victim Center’s Chief Operating Officer, is retiring.
Fisher passionately served crime victims first as a legal intern in the 1980s. She served as a magistrate attorney for Ada County starting in 1989. In 1997, Fisher became the supervisor of the Sexual Assault Unit and devoted much of her focus to sexual assault and child abuse cases ever since. In 2015, she became the Special Crimes Victim Unit Chief.
Fisher dedicated her career advocating for child crime victims. She prosecuted countless child abuse cases and testified before the Legislature to support our community’s youngest victims.
Fisher’s efforts were instrumental in developing the protocol that allowed child victim interviews and forensics to be used in court cases.
In addition to her role with Ada County Prosecutor’s Office, Fisher, along with elected Prosecutor Jan Bennetts and former elected prosecutor Greg Bower, played a key role in the creation of the Faces of Hope Victim Center.
Fisher became the Chief Operating Officee of Faces in 2016. Fisher’s vision brought together more than 20 community partners to provide help, hope, and healing to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, and stalking.
Because of Fisher, Faces of Hope is helping 23 victims a day with crisis counseling, medical forensic exams, medical follow-up exams, emergency housing, food, clothing, transportation, and legal support through one door.
“Jean Fisher’s impact in our community is everlasting,” said Paige Dinger, Faces of Hope’s Executive Director. “Because of Jean, Faces of Hope can say yes when victims need medical support. We can say yes when victims need emergency housing, food, and transportation. We can say yes to victims who need immediate counseling support. We can say yes to victims who need help navigating the legal system to ensure they and their children are safe. Our community is better and stronger because of Jean.”
When a victim opens the door at Faces of Hope they can become a survivor who will begin their journey of healing. Faces of Hope is open to help provide help, hope, and healing to those experiencing abuse. Victims may call for assistance at 208-577-4400 Monday-Friday or walk in at 417 S. Sixth St. in Boise.