Promotion and new hire at TitleOne
Lanee Johnson has recently been promoted to Marketing Project Manager at TitleOne’s Boise office. She has 20 years of experience in sales and marketing and has received national recognition for sales achievements.
Ashley Trovato has joined TitleOne as an Office Administrator in the company’s Meridian office. She has six years of customer service experience and graduated from the University of Idaho with a degree in human resources.
Zions Bank names Dallolio a manager, moves Silva to relationship manager
Darren Dallolio has been named manager of Zions Bank’s Linder and Chinden branch at 1767 W. Island Green Drive in Meridian where he is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the branch and its staff.
Dallolio has 20 years of experience in retail banking and financial services and earned a bachelor’s degree from Boise State University.
He has been an active community volunteer with organizations including Boy Scouts of America.
Dallolio succeeds Jessica Silva, who was named Private Banking relationship manager based at the bank’s Idaho headquarters at Eighth and Main in downtown Boise. In this role, she will provide specialized service for clients in the Private Banking portfolio, offering personalized care in managing their banking needs.
Silva has 20 years of banking experience focused on serving both consumer and business clients. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara.
Silva is fluent in Spanish and has been an active community volunteer with organizations including the YMCA.
Bank of Idaho hires Chris Thomas as Chief Human Resources Officer
BOISE — Human Resource veteran Chris Thomas, tasked with the mission of sharpening HR strategy priorities, recently joined Bank of Idaho as Chief Human Resources Officer.
Native Idahoan and ISU graduate, Thomas has held Human Resource leadership roles in a variety of both public and private sectors such as finance, utilities, logistics, and nuclear consulting industries. Prior to joining Bank of Idaho, Chris was the Vice President of Human Resources for Moneytree Inc.; Director of Compensation and Benefits for Southwest Gas; and Vice President of People Services for Savage Services respectively.
“It’s great to be back in Idaho where I belong,” Chris Thomas, said. “When people meet me, they find out immediately that I’m very passionate about employee engagement, organizational and leadership development and compensation development/design.”
With 3 new branches spread across the Treasure Valley, all opened since 2019, bank President and CEO Jeff Newgard said, “It’s integral to our continued growth and commitment to operations on the west side of the state, that we have an aggressive leader in our Human Resource department. Chris is that person.”
Bank of Idaho has been a cornerstone in eastern Idaho since 1985, when their headquarter location opened in Idaho Falls. Their first Boise branch opened in early 2019, and in March 2020, stock for the Bank of Idaho Holding Company opened to public trading on the OTC-QX market under the symbol BOID. Bank of Idaho focuses on small businesses and is a leader in SBA lending.
Promotion at D.L. Evans
John V. Evans Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of D.L. Evans Bank, is pleased to announce Ashley Tunison’s promotion to Business Banking Officer for the Western Idaho area.
In her new position with D.L. Evans Bank, Ashley will be helping business customers with their Business Online Banking, Business Capture, and Merchant Services needs. She has been with D.L. Evans Bank for over three years, previously holding the position of Operations Supervisor at the Caldwell branch. Ashley takes pride in providing excellent customer service and building relationships with clients. Ashley is committed to serving her community and currently sits on the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Ashley graduated from Washington State University and began her banking career over seven years ago.
In her free time, Ashley enjoys spending time outdoors with her husband, from camping to golfing to skiing.
Ashley is ready to assist Western Idaho with the Business Banking needs and would love to meet with businesses both big and small! She invites her friends, family, and customers to visit her at the Caldwell branch located at 919 Blaine Street or reach her by phone at the office at (208) 454-6526.
CSHQA welcomes Ciarra Dye
BOISE, October 13, 2021 — CSHQA is pleased to announce Ciarra Dye has joined the firm as an Architect-in-Training Intern in our Boise office. She will provide general architectural support on various commercial and retail projects while benefiting from mentorship by an experienced architect. She is pursuing her BS in Architecture from the University of Idaho in Boise.
Beehive Federal Credit Union CEO announces retirement, successor selected
Beehive Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Rexburg, Idaho, and with branches in Rexburg (2), Rigby, Idaho Falls, and Meridian, announced that Craig Gummow has been appointed by the Board of Directors as the new president and CEO. Gummow will succeed Shane Berger and assume responsibilities on Jan. 4, 2022. Berger is retiring after serving as president/CEO for almost 37 years with Beehive.
Gummow has more than 19 years of management experience at Beehive, starting with a role as Idaho Falls Branch Manager and serving most recently as chief lending officer.
He received his AA Degree from Ricks College and a BS Degree in Finance from Boise State University. Craig also graduated with high honors from Western CUNA Management School in Pomona, California.
TOK’s Wilson awarded CCIM designation
BOISE — TOK Commercial announced that Brian Wilson, a member of the firm’s Eastern Idaho brokerage team, has been awarded the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation by the CCIM Institute.
The CCIM designation represents commercial real estate’s highest standard for professional achievement and is the industry’s most elite credential for commercial real estate investment, said the press release about the designation. To earn the CCIM designation, commercial real estate professionals must complete coursework covering interest-based negotiation, financial analysis, market analysis, user decision analysis, and investment analysis; compile a portfolio demonstrating the depth of their commercial real estate experience; and, pass a comprehensive examination. CCIMs are recognized experts in commercial real estate brokerage, leasing, asset management, valuation, and investment analysis, said the release.
As a CCIM, Wilson joins a global community of over 13,000 members that educates and connects the world’s leading experts in investment strategy, financial analysis, and market analysis. Wilson has been a member of TOK’s Eastern Idaho brokerage team since 2016. He specializes in commercial real estate leasing and sales and represents local, regional and national tenants as well as area developers and property owners. TOK Commercial’s brokerage team has 10 CCIMs in the state of Idaho.
Local real estate professional completes Weichert training
EAGLE — Weichert Realtors — Property Hunters announced that Jimmy Gross successfully completed the Weichert Real Estate Affiliates Inc. Fast Track training program. The training helps quickly bring new and existing Weichert-affiliated agents up to speed on the latest information, resources and technology available to real estate professionals to help them effectively list, promote and sell properties and offer service to their clients, said the press release.
Another TitleOne promotion and new hire
Kendra Brown has recently been promoted to IT Project Coordinator / Support Specialist at TitleOne’s Boise office. She has over 12 years of IT support experience and a bachelor’s degree in IT management from Boise State University.
Danielle San Pedro has joined TitleOne as a Title Assistant in the company’s Boise office. She has over 25 years of customer service experience and is a certified MRI technologist.
New at TitleOne in Nampa
Mason Shepherd has joined TitleOne as an Area Sales Executive in the company’s Nampa office. He has five years of customer service and sales experience and is a graduate of the College of Western Idaho.
New vice president at CBRE
CBRE announced that Harrison Sawyer has joined the firm’s office in Boise, Idaho, as a Vice President. Sawyer will partner with Jake Miller to focus on industrial sales and leasing throughout Idaho.
Sawyer started his career in commercial real estate as an industrial sales associate at a large international commercial brokerage. In 2017, he transitioned from brokerage to land development at a prominent development company in Idaho. There he participated in developing and leasing over 300,000 square feet of Class A industrial speculative space. He also assisted in managing the company’s portfolio of industrial, office, and retail properties.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Idaho and a master’s degree in real estate from the University of Denver.
Changes at Blue Cross of Idaho, Blue Cross Foundation
MERIDIAN – Blue Cross of Idaho and the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health (the Foundation) announced four organizational changes.
Mike Reynoldson, Senior Vice President for Public Affairs at Blue Cross of Idaho, was named President and Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. Reynoldson has been with Blue Cross of Idaho since 2015, serving as Director of Government Affairs. He has nearly 30 years of experience in local, state and national government affairs. Reynoldson has been on the Foundation board since 2016.
Jenny Robertson, Director of Government Programs at Blue Cross of Idaho, was named Vice-Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Directors. She is responsible for the Dual Eligible and Medicaid lines of business, where she has oversight of contract compliance, regulatory advocacy, and community engagement. Prior to joining Blue Cross of Idaho, Jenny served as the Government Contracts Director for Molina Healthcare of Ohio and in a government affairs role for WellCare of Florida.
Stephanie Wright, Strategic Account Vice President for Blue Cross of Idaho, has been named to the Foundation’s Board of Directors. Wright provides strategic oversight and leadership to public and private sector markets. She has 20 years of experience in health insurance and is skilled in finding solutions to support employer groups and business strategies.
Dr. Kendra Witt-Doyle, PhD, who has served as the executive director of the Foundation since 2018, has been promoted to Vice President and Executive Director of the Foundation. She will continue to provide strategic oversight and leadership across the Foundation’s efforts to address the root causes that impact health.