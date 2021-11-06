New at TitleOne
Pam Bigelow has joined TitleOne as an Escrow Signer in the company’s Eagle office. She has over 40 years of escrow experience that she brings to the TitleOne team.
New at ICCU
MERIDIAN — Angela Fish has joined Idaho Central Credit Union as a Business Relationship Officer.
Fish was born and raised in Boise. She is a graduate of Boise State University, and has loved seeing how Idaho has evolved.
Outside of work, Fish loves to spend time with her husband and their three children. They enjoy spending time together and with friends enjoying the outdoors, camping, golfing, and watching movies. She believes that life goes fast, and time with friends and family is invaluable.
Fish has experience working with businesses for many years, and helping business owners has become a passion for her.
New at ICFL
BOISE — The Idaho Commission for Libraries’ (ICfL) board of library commissioners welcomes Dawn Wittman as the newest member of the five-person board. The board term is five years; however, Wittman is filling a vacated seat, the term for which expires June 2023.
During her lengthy career, Wittman worked for the Nez Perce County Library (now the Prairie River Library District) as a youth services librarian. She served as the librarian/media specialist for the Lapwai School District. Wittman then operated the Lewiston City Library for 13 years as its director and later returned in the roles of consultant and acting director. Wittman has a Master of Arts in Library and Information Science.
Wittman played a vital role in the creation of the public library branch in Lapwai and the inclusion of a library in the Lapwai Elementary School when it was built. Wittman said, “Since that initial taste of library advocacy and seeing the difference a library can make in a community, I focused my career on library work. I am excited for the opportunity to serve Idaho libraries in a broader and more strategic way, while also bringing my experience and perspectives to Idaho’s board of library commissioners.”
“We are fortunate to have someone with Dawn’s background and passion for all libraries bring to a community joining the board of library commissioners. She will be an asset as the board continues its work of fostering and promoting library service in Idaho and supporting statewide library programs and services,” said State Librarian Stephanie Bailey-White.
New at Zions Bank
NAMPA — Zions Bank has hired Rhett Rhoades as a Community Banking relationship manager at its Nampa branch located at 2121 W. Karcher Road. In this role, he is responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with business and consumer clients.
Rhoades brings more than 13 years of banking experience to the role and will work with clients in Nampa, Caldwell and Wilder.
Active in the community, Rhoades coaches youth soccer for the Canyon Optimist Soccer Club and has volunteered at the Snake River Stampede for over 30 years.