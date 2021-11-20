New at TitleOne
Michael Crane has joined TitleOne as an Office Administrator in the company’s Boise office. He has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Eastern Oregon University and master of business administration degree from ISEN Centro University. Michael also played seven years of professional basketball in Europe.
Promotion at Blue Cross
Blue Cross of Idaho is pleased to announce that David Ward has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer effective November 1, 2021. Ward has been with Blue Cross of Idaho since June 2017, serving as the company’s Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.
Local Realtor receives award
Gail Hartnett, a Realtor from Boise, received the National Association of Realtors’ 2021 Distinguished Service Award. The honor is presented yearly to no more than two of NAR’s 1.5 million members. Winners were recognized during the 2021 Realtors Conference & Expo in San Diego.
NAR established the award in 1979 to honor Realtors who have made outstanding contributions to the real estate industry and who serve as leaders in their local communities. Recipients must be active at the local, state and national association levels, but must not have served as NAR president.
Hartnett has been a Realtor for 29 years and is currently team leader of the Gail Hartnett Team at Keller Williams Realty in Boise.
A member of NAR’s Board of Directors since 2008, she served as 2012 Region 12 vice president, which encompasses Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Hartnett was the 2006 national president of the Women’s Council of Realtors, vice chair of the Fair Housing 50th Anniversary Commemoration Work Group, and she served in leadership as liaison to the Public Policy and Federal Issues Group in 2016.
Hartnett is a two-time member of the Realtors Political Action Committee Hall of Fame. She is also NAR’s Federal Political Coordinator for Congressman Mike Simpson and received the FPC Meritorious Service Award in 2013.
Hartnett served as the 2007 president of the Idaho Association of Realtors® and was selected as the association’s Realtor of the Year in 2018.
Hartnett is active in the community, currently serving on the Advisory Council for the Idaho State Meth Project, a program working to prevent teens from methamphetamine use. She also served on the advisory board for Idaho Women in Leadership.
In 2008, Boise State University honored Hartnett with its Women Making History Award, and in 2001 she received the Tribute to Women in Industry Award.