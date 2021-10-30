New at TitleOne
MERIDIAN — Ari Belarde has joined TitleOne as an Escrow Signer in the company’s Meridian office. She has three years of customer service experience and one year of real estate experience. Ari also has a bachelor of science in marketing from Menlo College.
Local author receives national recognition
The New York City Big Book Award has recognized novelist, Gayle Marie, a Boise native, as a winner of the Multicultural Award for Fiction, for her novel, “The Serpent, The Puma, and The Condor: A Tale of Machu Picchu.” Additionally, she received the Distinguished Favorite Award for New Fiction. NYC Big Book Award received book submissions from journalists, well-established authors, and first-time indie authors from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. Judges included publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers, and professional copywriters.
Two new at Idaho AEYC
BOISE — The Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children of Boise welcomes two new team members, Amy Costello as Director of Development and Cole Pillar as Membership Outreach Coordinator.
As Director of Development, Costello serves as the senior fundraising and community relationship lead for Idaho AEYC. She has had over 20 years of experience in philanthropy and nonprofit management. Her formal education includes a Master’s Degree in Cross Cultural Studies from Fuller Graduate School and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Northwest Nazarene University.
Pillar comes on board in the newly-created position of Membership Outreach Coordinator. He will be responsible for overseeing the association’s membership experience including recruitment and retention, membership benefits management, event programming and community building. Pillar is a recent graduate from the University of Chicago majoring in Political Science.
Kara Craig named to newly created post at Jet Health Inc
BOISE — Jet Health Inc., a regional provider of home health and hospice services, has announced the appointment of Kara Craig to the newly created position of vice president of personal care.
In her new role, Craig will oversee all personal care programs for Jet Health, which currently includes the provision of non-medical personal care services, generally to assist patients with activities of daily life. Personal care may include, but is not limited to, homemaker duties, light chores, home maintenance, respite care, case management and companionship. Her responsibilities include oversight of administrative staff, increasing brand awareness, expanding Jet Health’s network of caregiver employees at each location, home care regulation compliance and growing and strengthening personal care programs across the Company’s service areas.
This appointment marks a promotion for Craig as she served as executive director since April 2020 for First Choice Home Health and Hospice, a Boise, Idaho-based home health and hospice company owned by Jet Health, Inc. In this capacity, she oversaw all programs for First Choice across the Treasure Valley market. First Choice became a Jet Health company in April 2019. Prior, Craig was the hospice administrator at First Choice for 10 years. She has more than 32 years of experience in administrative leadership positions, including 14 years serving as chief executive officer of the Children’s Home Society of Idaho.
Craig, a Boise native, graduated from Boise State University with a bachelor’s degree in interpersonal communication and earned a master’s degree in psychology from Pepperdine University. She currently serves as a board member of the Idaho Health Care Association. Previously, Craig served on the board of the Boise Downtown Rotary Club, Idaho Association of American Mothers, and HAPPEN (Healthcare Associates Providing Positive Education and Networking).
TOK Commercial welcomes five
BOISE — TOK’s Property Management team recently welcomed Dezi Hernandez who has been hired as an onsite Storage Specialist at the new Premier Self Storage facility, located on Eagle Road between Chinden and McMillan.
The company’s Maintenance team added Joe Ellsworth as an onsite Maintenance Technician at the Idaho State Police campus.
TOK’s Brokerage Support team added Diana Zaric as a Brokerage Assistant. Zaric will track transaction milestones and facilitate contract management for the firm’s 33 independent contractor agents.
The firm’s Research team hired Coralie Mattox as a Research Assistant. Mattox monitors daily changes to vacancies and lease rates, among other statistics. Her contributions to TOK’s proprietary market data supplies critical market information to the firm’s commercial real estate agents and their clients.
The firm’s Human Resources team added Jaime Rogers as an HR Assistant. Rogers will assist with a variety of the company’s human resource tasks, including employee onboarding, data and file management, census and audit reporting, and employee engagement initiatives.
Andrew Lauda returns to CSHQA
BOISE — CSHQA announced that Andrew Lauda has returned to the firm. Working for CSHQA from 2013-2016, as an Architect-in-Training, he brings 10 years of experience, including a variety of project types to the firm. In his new role as a Senior Architect III, he provides design, documentation and coordination of all aspects of a project from schematic design through construction administration.
Lauda is a licensed architect in Idaho and certified by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB). He is also a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA). He received his Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the University of Idaho, Moscow in 2011 and his Master of Science in Architecture from the University of Idaho, Boise in 2013.