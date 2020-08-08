Kayla Snyder has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Ten Mile office. Snyder has four years of customer service experience and one year of management experience. She is also studying business at Lewis Clark State College.
Coldwell Banker Tomlinson welcomes new director of education
Coldwell Banker Tomlinson has announced the addition of Michele Molitor as the director of education for its Southwest Idaho real estate team. Molitor, who began her real estate career with Coldwell Banker in Missouri in 1998 and received her Associate Broker designation in 2008, will lead the in-house agent education for Coldwell Banker Tomlinson’s 265 realtors, according to a press release, as well as the agent curriculum for the Real Estate Academy of Idaho. She replaces longtime Director Susan Hansen, who left the firm to attend law school.
“Michele’s skill set and passion for our industry will be incredible assets to our company and our agents,” Bob Van Allen, Tomlinson’s Southwest Idaho designated broker and the company’s Coldwell Banker president, said in the release. “She understands our brand, our mission, and our commitment to the success of everyone here at Coldwell Banker Tomlinson.”
Most recently, Molitor held the position of managing broker for Keller Williams Realty Boise where she focused on education, brand development, visual marketing, talent acquisition, and team collaboration.
“I’m excited to return to my Coldwell Banker roots,” Molitor said in the release. “The brand’s rich history and tradition combine seamlessly with their leading-edge technology to drive agent success. This is a great opportunity.”
ICL welcomes two new hires to its nonprofit team
The Idaho Conservation League is announcing that Dainee Gibson and Katie Jay have both joined the Boise office.
After her bachelor’s degree in biology and sustainability science from Furman University, Dainee Gibson packed up and moved to Pocatello, where she obtained a master’s degree from Idaho State University. Her research at ISU consisted of using a social-ecological approach to identify conservation opportunities within the Portneuf River watershed, according to a press release, and, as ICL’s conservation analyst, Gibson will use her analytical skills to support work to help combat climate change.
ICL’s Data Development Assistant Katie Jay has a strong background in working with community-centered organizations. After graduating from Seattle University with a degree in English and creative writing, Jay moved to Boise where she has worked with donors and volunteers at a variety of nonprofits, according to the press release, including The Discovery Center of Idaho, the Treasure Valley YMCA and Zoo Boise.
Micron appoints Lynn Dugle to Board of Directors
Micron Technology Inc announced it has appointed Lynn Dugle to its board of directors. Dugle has more than 30 years of experience in the defense, intelligence and high-tech industries, according to a press release. Dugle was previously chief executive officer, president and chair of the board of directors at Engility, a provider of highly technical, integrated solutions and services to the U.S. government.
Prior to Engility, Dugle spent more than a decade in senior management positions at Raytheon and retired from the company in March 2015 as a Raytheon Company vice president and as president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services, which housed Raytheon’s Cyber and Special Operations division. Before joining Raytheon, she was with ADC Telecommunications in several international and officer-level positions.
“Lynn is an accomplished leader, and we are pleased to welcome her to the Micron board,” Micron President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said in the release. “Lynn’s business and technology expertise, combined with her depth in managing complex organizations, will significantly benefit Micron as we continue to strengthen our portfolio of high-value solutions and focus on delivering leading technology that addresses diverse end-market needs.”
Dugle serves on the boards of State Street Corporation, TE Connectivity and KBR. She holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Dallas and bachelor’s degrees in technical management and Spanish from Purdue University.
Dugle’s appointment increases the representation of women on Micron’s board, according to the press release, who now make up more than one-third of Micron’s board members.