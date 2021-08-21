Dr. David C. Herrin joins elite Trauma Team
NAMPA — Nampa chiropractor Dr. David C. Herrin has been named a “Trauma Team Member” by the Academy of Chiropractic, a nationally recognized research and academic organization. According to a press release about the recognition, Herrin is now formally qualified to either diagnose or manage all spine cases.
“Dr. Herrin joins an elite group of chiropractors nationally that that has completed an extensive program in triaging the injured, MRI spine interpretation, spinal orthopedics, early detection for stroke, spinal biomechanical engineering and accident reconstruction for motor vehicle accidents,” said Dr. Mark Studin, the clinical director for the Academy of Chiropractic. “This recognition, which represents a level of clinical training, certifies that Dr. Herrin is the best of the best through clinical excellence and I am proud to add him as our newest member.”
Dr. Studin went on to say that current scientific literature verifies that chiropractic, when utilized as the first provider, “significantly reduces disability in the workplace, overall pain, prevents recurring injuries and improves function in almost every aspect of life. Equally important, the scientific literature concludes that when chiropractic is considered as a first option for spine care, the need and use of opiates decreases, which contributes to help eradicate the opiate crisis in our society.”
Zions Bank names Raj Jain mortgage loan officer
MERIDIAN — Raj Jain has been named mortgage loan officer for Zions Bank, responsible for business development and customer service for residential construction and mortgage lending in the bank’s Western Idaho Region. According to a bank press release, he will be based at the Linder and Chinden branch at 1767 W. Island Green Dr.
Jain joined Zions Bank in 2018 and has more than eight years of banking experience. He is a graduate of Capital High School.
Additional information is available at zionsbank.com.
Lee Gibbs rejoins Zions Bank, on corporate banking team
BOISE — Lee Gibbs has rejoined Zions Bank as a corporate banking relationship manager, assisting clients with their import and export financing needs. He is based at the bank’s Idaho headquarters at Eighth & Main in downtown Boise.
Gibbs has worked in banking for 39 years and has extensive experience with small businesses and U.S. Small Business Administration loan programs. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Economics from Brigham Young University.
Gibbs most recently served as the Export Finance manager for the SBA’s Office of International Trade based in Seattle covering Washington, Idaho and Alaska. He worked with banks to connect their small business clients with the federal programs available to support their international trade activities.
He has previously served as a member of the advisory boards of the University of Idaho College of Business, the Clearwater Economic Development Association, and the Idaho State Small Business Development Center, and was a member of the Idaho District Export Council.