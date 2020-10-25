Bessire named manager of Zions Bank’s Business Resource Center
Gina Bessire has been promoted to manager of Zions Bank’s Business Resource Center at 800 W. Main St., sixth floor, in downtown Boise, according to a press release, and in this role, she will lead the center’s efforts to help entrepreneurs start, grow and fund their businesses through one-on-one consulting, workshops and referrals.
Bessire previously worked as a counselor in the Business Resource Center where, since June 2017, she has assisted more than 1,100 entrepreneurs through one-on-one counseling and complimentary workshops.
Bessire brings an extensive background in advertising, marketing, business planning, financial literacy and consulting to the position, according to the release. Prior to joining Zions Bank, she was co-director of the economic opportunity initiative of Jannus, a nonprofit health and human services organization in Idaho.
She previously owned and operated a successful floral design business with 30% year-over-year growth, giving her first-hand experience with the challenges and opportunities of starting, growing and managing a small business.
Bessire is active in the community and volunteers with the Economic Opportunity Initiative of Jannus, teaching financial literacy with an emphasis on credit building to underserved new Americans who arrive as refugees. She earned her degree in advertising design from Pasadena City College and is certified through Credit Builders Alliance, a nonprofit member organization.
“Gina’s experience and passion for entrepreneurship will be impactful for small businesses as they navigate the current recession,” Zions Bank Region President Toni Nielsen said in the release. “In these challenging times, Gina’s leadership will help our Business Resource Center continue to be a key asset for small business owners.”
Patti Bozzo has joined TitleOne as the commercial team leader in the company’s Boise office. She has 29 years of banking and lending experience, 14 years of commercial real estate lending experience and 11 years of management experience. Bozzo also has her bachelor’s degree in Finance from Sacramento State University.
Riley Garcia has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Caldwell office. She has two years of customer service experience and two years of banking experience.
Stephanie Veach has joined TitleOne as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. She has 20 years of customer service experience and is an Idaho native.
TOK Commercial announces employee promotions
TOK Commercial stated it is pleased to congratulate several employees who have recently been promoted to new positions within the company’s Property Management team. TOK’s property management portfolio has enjoyed record growth in 2020 and now exceeds 6 million square feet of office, industrial, retail and self-storage properties located across Idaho, according to a press release.
Kara Powers has been promoted to an associate property manager position and manages a growing portfolio of over 200,000 square feet, including Mercato at BridgeTower and Bown Office Commons.
Nichole Devaney has been promoted from her previous role as an assistant property manager to an associate property manager position, where she will oversee a her own portfolio of properties.
Brenna Belluomini is excited to transition from administrative assistant, where she excelled in providing customer service to the firm’s clients and internal teams, to join TOK’s Property Management team as an assistant property manager.