United Way CEO joins Northwest Credit Union Foundation board
BOISE — The Northwest Credit Union Foundation (NWCUF) will formally welcome Nora Carpenter, President and CEO of the United Way of Treasure Valley, to its Board of Directors at its annual Friends of the Foundation Membership meeting on Dec. 14.
A resident of Boise, Idaho, Carpenter brings a long history of nonprofit leadership and board service to her new role, according to NWCUF Executive Director Sharee Adkins. The Foundation Board elected Carpenter to the position by acclamation earlier this year.
Adkins said Carpenter has extensive experience as an executive, nonprofit board member, and volunteer in work the foundation focuses on, including programs and services benefitting individuals seeking upward economic mobility and stability.
In addition to leading the United Way of Treasure Valley since 2012, Carpenter previously served as executive director and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Idaho as well as a number of other high-level positions. She also serves on several committees and task forces in the region dealing with issues such as homelessness, childcare, education, and transit.
Karin Hart Named Senior Vice President of J.R. Simplot Company’s Global Solutions
BOISE — The J.R. Simplot Company has named Karin Hart senior vice president of Global Solutions. Hart will assume responsibilities for the vision, strategy, and functional model for the Company’s global business solutions organizations. This includes leadership of sustainability, diversity, equity and inclusion, communications and brand, procurement, and its aviation and facilities services.
Hart joins the senior leadership team after more than 20 years leading numerous sales and marketing efforts for Simplot’s Food Group business, most recently serving as vice president of International Business.
In her new role, Hart will help build the strategic direction for the organization to drive business and customer value.
Simplot’s announcement comes with the retirement of Sue Richardson as senior vice president of Global Business Transformation for the company. Richardson joined Simplot in 2008 and held a variety of leadership roles within the organization. Her retirement is effective Dec. 31, 2021.
Richardson led several important functions and initiatives at Simplot, including her current role overseeing global communications and brand, procurement, and sustainability, as well as overseeing the company foundation.
New at TitleOne
Marce Cadwallader has joined TitleOne as a Web Developer in the company’s Boise office. She has bachelor’s degrees in information technology and operations management from the University of Idaho. Marce also has six years of web development experience to bring to the team.
New community development director coming to Meridian City Council
MERIDIAN — The Meridian City Council has approved Mayor Robert Simison’s recommendation for the new community development director. Bruce Freckleton will begin work as the director on Dec. 21.
Freckleton has been with the city for nearly 30 years and spent the past 17 years working as Meridian’s development services manager with a direct focus on the overall administration and management of all land development and building activities within the City of Meridian. Prior to his employment with the city in 1992, he worked 12 years in the private sector fields of engineering and land development.
Freckleton has been working closely with community development director Cameron Arial who, after four years, is leaving to take on a business opportunity.
United Heritage Financial Group names Michelle Hege new board member
MERIDIAN — United Heritage Insurance announced Michelle Hege has been elected to the Board of Directors for United Heritage Financial Group (UHFG). Hege currently serves as the president & CEO for Desautel Hege Communications, a communications firm in Spokane, Washington. United Heritage Financial Group, headquartered in Meridian, Idaho, is the parent company for three insurance subsidiaries based in Idaho and Oregon.
Hege brings 25 years of experience in advertising, public relations and branding to the UHFG Board. She received her bachelor of arts in English Literature and Politics from Whitman College, and later graduated from Eastern Washington University with a master of science in Communications.
For more information, visit unitedheritage.com.
Award-winning television journalist and news producer joins Bilbao & Co.
BOISE — Bilbao & Co. welcomes Darren Damon, a local television news producer to its communication team. Before joining the Boise-based public affairs team, Damon was most recently the 10 p.m. news producer at KTVB Idaho’s NewsChannel 7. He brings nearly a decade of experience.
Damon started his career in broadcast journalism as a news producer at KTMF in Missoula, Montana. After two years there, he came back to the Gem State where he produced KTVB’s “Wake up Idaho” before moving to the “News at 10.” Damon “is a proud University of Idaho Vandal,” said the release, who grew up just beyond the Idaho border in Clarkston, Washington.