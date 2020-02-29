Two join TitleOne
Anna Bauer has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Boise office. She is a graduate of the University of Idaho with a degree in history. Bauer also acts as assistant director for Camp Hodia Kids Camp.
Deborah Plant has rejoined TitleOne as an escrow training specialist in the company’s Boise office. She has 28 years of title and escrow experience. Plant is a third-generation Idahoan with two sons.
Mission Aviation Fellowship names new chief human resources officer
Ruth Harrison has been named the new chief human resources officer for Mission Aviation Fellowship. Harrison most recently served as the director of member care and has held other management roles in Mission Aviation Fellowship since 2004.
As chief human resources officer Harrison will provide strategic direction and oversight of all functions related to recruitment of staff for the home office and overseas; learning and development; member care; benefits; and management of the headquarter facilities in Nampa.
“Having served five years overseas and then as a director at our headquarters since 2014, Ruth has an excellent understanding of the needs of the organization as well as the skill sets required for people to serve at MAF. She has a heart for missions and service,” Mission Aviation Fellowship president and CEO David Holsten said in a press release.
Harrison is a graduate of Biola University with a Bachelor of Arts in Education and is certified in trauma care, coaching, debriefing and facilitation. Harrison and her husband, Doug, reside in Boise and worship at Calvary Church, where they invest in young church leaders and Christian professionals.