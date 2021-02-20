FDSI announces new executive director, Federal Public Defender
The Federal Defender Services of Idaho has announced it has hired prominent criminal defense attorney Charles “Chuck” Peterson as its new executive director. He will oversee a staff of more than 30 attorneys, investigators, paralegals and support staff. He will also continue to carry a caseload and frequently appear in federal court.
Peterson succeeds Samuel Richard “Dick” Rubin, who retired after more than 25 years and will now serve as one of the organization’s 13 volunteer board members.
FDSI is a nonprofit, Community Defender Organization for the District of Idaho with offices in Boise and Pocatello. FDSI represents indigent persons accused of criminal offenses in federal court as well as persons under death sentences, mainly in Idaho but also in other states.
Peterson brings to the organization more than three decades of criminal defense experience at the state and federal levels, according to the announcement, including the high-profile acquittals of the Ruby Ridge defendants and Sami Omar Al-Hussayen, a University of Idaho graduate student charged with federal terrorism offenses.
“It is truly an honor to be given the opportunity to lead FDSI as executive director and Federal Public Defender,” Peterson said in the announcement. “I’m excited to carry on the tradition of service to indigent defense as well as leadership within Idaho’s criminal defense community, and am looking forward to working with all of our local, state and federal partners to steward the work of the organization into the future.”
Peterson has a law degree from Gonzaga University and began his practice as a Judge Advocate General in the United States Army, the announcement stated. He is a member of the Idaho Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and he has numerous professional honors, including Martindale Pre-Eminent AV from 1992 to present, and Best Lawyers in America (Criminal Defense) from 2008 to present.
“Chuck Peterson is an exceptional criminal defense lawyer with a long history of upholding the rule of law,” Scott McKay, FDSI Board Chair, and an attorney with Nevin, Benjamin & McKay LLP, said in the announcement. “The Board is thrilled to have Chuck lead the many dedicated lawyers and staff of the FDSI who work tirelessly to ensure that indigent defendants are zealously represented as required by the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.”
Peters appointed to Idaho Power and IDACORP Board of Directors
IDACORP Inc. has announced the appointment of Mark Peters, Ph.D, to serve on the board of directors of IDACORP and Idaho Power.
Peters is the executive vice president for Laboratory Operations at Battelle Memorial Institute in Columbus, Ohio. From 2015 through December 2020, Peters served as director of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Idaho National Laboratory in Idaho Falls and president of Battelle Energy Alliance, according to the announcement. Prior to Battelle, he held multiple leadership positions over two decades with the Argonne National Laboratory and Los Alamos National Laboratory.
“Dr. Peters is a national leader in the energy industry,” Lisa Grow, IDACORP and Idaho Power president and chief executive officer, said in the announcement. “His innovative and strategic approach combined with a unique expertise in energy and cybersecurity make him an excellent addition to our board.”
After receiving his bachelor’s degree in geology from Auburn University, Peters earned his doctorate in geophysical sciences from the University of Chicago. In 2015, he was honored as a Fellow of the American Nuclear Society for outstanding accomplishments in nuclear science and technology.
“We are so pleased to welcome Dr. Peters and his exceptional science and technology background to our board,” Richard Dahl, chairman of the Board of IDACORP and Idaho Power, said in the announcement. “Dr. Peters brings with him proven leadership experience in the most advanced energy labs in the country.”
Dr. Peters serves as a senior adviser to the U.S. Department of Energy on nuclear energy technologies, research and development programs and nuclear waste policy. He served two years as chairman of the National Laboratory Directors’ Council, an independent body that coordinates initiatives and advises the U.S. Department of Energy and other laboratory stakeholders.
“I fell in love with Idaho during my time at INL, and I’m so glad to continue my ties to the state in this important role,” Peters said in the announcement. “It’s an exciting time to join the Idaho Power board as the company continues to chart its path toward 100% clean energy.”
Kalb named dean of U of I College of Law
Johanna Kalb, law faculty from Loyola University and Yale graduate, has been named the next dean of the University of Idaho College of Law, the university recently announced. She will begin in May.
Kalb has extensive experience in managing teams and building consensus, according to the announcement. She serves as the associate dean of administration and special initiatives at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law. She has a bachelor’s degree from Stanford University, a master’s degree in international relations from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and a Juris Doctorate from Yale.
“Professor Kalb’s background and expertise will benefit the College of Law as we continue to grow our two locations, Moscow and Boise, and train the high-quality professionals the university is known for,” Torrey Lawrence, provost and executive vice president, said in the announcement.
Kalb is a published scholar as well as a fellow in the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law and an academic fellow of the Pound Civil Justice Institute. She replaces Jerrold “Jerry” Long, who has served as term dean for three years. Long will return to his faculty position with the college.
“The College of Law has a long and proud history of training the legal leadership of Idaho,” Kalb said in the announcement. “I look forward to working with the Vandal community at this exciting time to chart our future path.”
3 join TitleOne
Jeff Dillbeck has joined TitleOne as the team leader at the company’s Eagle office. He has 22 years of team and facility management experience, and 16 years of coaching experience.
Jordon Maggiora has joined TitleOne as a business strategist at the company’s Nampa office. He has 15 years of customer service, sales and hospitality experience.
Ryden Meyer has joined TitleOne as an escrow team leader in the company’s Meridian office. He has nine years of leadership experience and seven years of team management experience.