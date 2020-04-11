CSHQA welcomes Aadba Rasheed
Aadba Rasheed has joined the firm as an Architect-in-Training II in Boise. She will provide general architectural support on various commercial and retail projects while benefiting from mentorship by an experienced architect. Rasheed moved to Boise less than one year ago from Bangalore, India where she focused on residential and retail projects. Since arriving, she has spent time volunteering as an English Language tutor at the Learning Lab and as a Museum Ambassador for the Idaho State Museum. She earned her Master of Interior and Living Design from Domus Academy, Milan, Italy, 2016 and her Bachelor of Architecture from BMS College of Engineering, Bangalore, India, 2015. Rasheed is also a member of the Indian Institute of Architects.