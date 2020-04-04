VisitPay names Chief Technology Officer, appoints Chief Financial Officer
VisitPay is announcing the addition of two senior executives to its leadership team: David P. Smith has joined as chief technology officer and Tom Ryden has joined as chief financial officer.
In his role as chief technology officer, Smith focuses on aligning VisitPay’s business and technology needs and leads the software development and infrastructure teams. He has more than 25 years of experience creating, implementing and managing world-class legal, financial, health care, payment processing and registration SaaS systems.
As chief financial officer, Ryden is responsible for strategic direction and leadership of VisitPay’s financial operations and performance. He has more than 30 years of financial leadership experience, starting his career at PwC as an associate in its Assurance division.
“VisitPay is expanding rapidly and we need to continue to scale people, process and technology in order to deliver the high level of service that our customers expect while ensuring we maintain optimal financial performance,” CEO and co-founder Kent Ivanoff said in a press release. “David’s and Tom’s decades of leadership experience and expertise in organizational and technological transformation are a great fit for VisitPay’s corporate trajectory.”
About VisitPayFounded in 2010, VisitPay specializes in patient financial engagement. The company utilizes a third-generation cloud-based platform, which is then used by health systems to deliver transparency, choice and control to patients managing health care payments and transactions.