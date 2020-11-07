Governor Little appoints Ron Davies to Fish and Game Commission
Governor Brad Little has appointed Ron Davies of Clayton as the Idaho Fish and Game Commission Salmon Region representative.
“Ron is not only a lifelong Idahoan and avid hunter and fisherman, but he has proven himself in committed service to the people of the Gem State, ” Governor Little said in a press release. “I am happy to appoint him to this important position.”
Davies is a retired battalion chief with the Pocatello Fire Department, where he served for nearly 26 years, according to the release. Since moving to central Idaho full-time, Davies started the Custer Country chapter of the Mule Deer Foundation for the betterment of mule deer and their habitat.
“I am very excited and honored to be selected by Governor Little to work on the Idaho Fish and Game Commission, and I look forward to helping continue the great legacy of the commission,” Davies said in the release. “I have a passion for hunting and fishing and the great opportunities the State of Idaho offers hunters and anglers.”
Gov. Little appoints Lamont Berecz to the First Judicial District
Governor Brad Little has announced the appointment of the Honorable Lamont Berecz to the First Judicial District.
“Idaho’s justice system is made stronger with the appointment of capable and compassionate judges such as Judge Berecz who have a strong understanding of and respect for the Constitution,” Governor Little said in a press release. “The First Judicial District will be well served with his appointment.”
Berecz received his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. He has served as a magistrate judge for 12 years, the last eight in Valley County. Berecz was appointed to serve as an adjunct member of the Idaho Judicial Council in December 2018.
“I am honored by Governor Little’s appointment,” Berecz said in the release. “I look forward to continuing my public service as a judge and will strive to uphold the law, maintain justice, and serve my community.”
The new judicial position in the First Judicial District was authorized by the Idaho Legislature during the 2020 legislative session and assigned to Bonner County. The First Judicial District is made up of Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, and Shoshone Counties.
4 join TitleOne
Christy Johnson has joined TitleOne as an accounting assistant in the company’s Boise office. She has six years of corporate accounting experience and eight years of small business accounting along with operations management. Johnson also has a degree in business and accounting from Eastern Washington University.
Nick McGhee has joined TitleOne as the team leader in the Meridian office. He has over 20 years of customer service experience, more than 15 years of leadership experience and 14 years of banking experience. McGhee also has a degree in public administration from San Diego State University.
Kristin Hansen-Mellish has joined TitleOne as a title assistant in the Boise office. She is an inducted member of the National Society of Success and Leadership and has a degree in graphic design from Walla Walla University. Hansen-Mellish also has her MBA from Southern New Hampshire University.
Ali Trumbo has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Meridian office. She has three years of customer service experience. Trumbo also has a degree in organizational sciences from University of Idaho.