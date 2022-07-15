ACHD welcomes new Deputy Director of Development and Technical Services
ADA COUNTY— The Ada County Highway District announced in a press release it is excited to welcome the newest member of its executive team, Ryan Head. Head will serve as the Deputy Director of Development and Technical Services for the District.
In his new role, Head takes on the oversight of the development services, traffic services, design and construction, and environmental departments. He is responsible for the strategic planning of a vast array of District programs involving development, capital improvements planning, roadway and bridge design, construction, inspection, traffic safety and operations, drainage facilities and stormwater quality.
Head is a familiar face at ACHD. He is a Boise native who has spent 16 years as a professional planner. He began working at the District in 2010, first as the Transportation Funding Coordinator, then as the Planning and Programs Supervisor before his most recent role as the Planning and Programs Manager.
Head holds an advanced certificate in Transportation Planning, a certificate held by only about 100 people nationally, and is a proud member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.
Throughout his tenure at the District, Head has been instrumental in several projects and initiatives. He oversaw the development of the Integrated Five-Year Work Plan (IFYWP) for nine years and personally led the plan development for four cycles. He created the IFYWP Annual Report, which establishes a clear vision for the transportation network ACHD is working to build out and the progress the District is making each year to get there.
ACHD’s Livable Streets Performance Measures project, a first-of-its-kind guide to evaluate bicycle and pedestrian facilities, was spearheaded and launched by Head in his role at ACHD’s Planning and Programs Supervisor. The project received several awards, including the APA Idaho 2021 Gem Award and the COMPASS 2021 Leadership in Government Award.
A graduate of Boise State University, he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in International Economics, and a Graduate Certificate in Community and Regional Planning.
“I am excited to see Ryan step into his new role and build upon his already successful tenure at the District,” said ACHD Commission President Mary May. “I am confident his leadership, experience and passion for transportation will benefit the District and Ada County for years to come.”
Head officially began serving as Deputy Director on June 24 following the retirement of the previous Deputy Director and longtime ACHD employee, Gary Inselman, who served the District for 24 years.
Arid Club announces new General Manager
BOISE — The Arid Club’s Executive Committee announced in a press release the new General Manger, Bernie Giblin.
“Through Design Group International’s tailored and differentiated hiring process we were able to find a strong leader who identifies with the mission of our distinctive city club; who will lead in a way that attracts members, develops the talent of our staff and fosters a dining experience that makes Boise, Idaho even more special than it is already.” Tom South, president of the board, said.
As the new General Manager, Giblin will begin by improving the member experience. His experience includes time with The Sandals Resorts where he supervised all revenue streams for 22 properties. Also working in the ethical trade arena and its influence on the hospitality industry, where he developed a passion for locally sourced, organic and sustainable produce, developing relationships with suppliers that shared in that philosophy. Helping brands such as Target, Costco, Walmart and Kroger achieve a deeper visibility into their supply chains was a key focus of that work.
Born in the UK and educated in both Ireland and England he has a passion for the outdoors and healthy living. He completed the Trifecta of Spartan Races and is a member of the American Council for Fitness Education. He is also a master diver, an avid fly fisherman and golfer.
Lindsey Goddard joins Dermatology Clinic of Idaho
BOISE — Dermatology Clinic of Idaho announced in a press release the addition of Lindsey Goddard, M.D., a double board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs micrographic surgeon.
Mohs surgery is the single most effective technique for removing basal and squamous cell carcinomas, some of the most common skin cancers. It combines the surgical removal of cancerous tissues with immediate microscopic examination of the tumor and underlying roots. It is performed in stages as the patient waits and includes layer-by-layer removal, lab work and identification.
“Mohs surgery offers a high cure rate of up to 99% and minimal scarring, which can be especially important when treating highly visible or sensitive areas on the head and neck,” Goddard said. “For patients diagnosed with skin cancers, Mohs is considered the gold standard in treatment, and I’m excited to offer my surgical expertise to the people of the greater Boise area.”
An Oklahoma native, Goddard earned her medical degree from the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine and completed her dermatology residency at Loma Linda University in California. She completed an American College of Mohs Surgery micrographic surgery and dermatologic oncology fellowship at Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center in California. Goddard went on to complete a second fellowship in facial plastic surgery and cosmetics. She is double board-certified in dermatology and micrographic dermatologic surgery.
To schedule an appointment or learn more about skin cancer and its treatments, including Mohs surgery, call 208-376-4265 or visit IdahoDerm.com.
Boise podcaster goes to Washington, D.C.
BOISE – Whitney Hansen, host and founder of The Money Nerds podcast, recently attended the Meta Boost Gather event in Washington, D.C. Hansen was one of 500 small business leaders from around the country invited to attend the conference. The two-day event included workshops, lectures, and networking opportunities with other members of the Meta Boost Leaders Network, a community that helps business leaders amplify their successes, connect with Meta and each other, and build a better future for businesses everywhere.
Hansen hosts a weekly podcast, The Money Nerds Podcast, and runs a financial coaching business. Hansen also met with Sen. Jim Risch about small business issues.