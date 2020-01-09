Bank of Idaho welcomes Rick York
BOISE — Bank of Idaho has hired their newest commercial loan officer, Rick York, in the Boise market. According to a press release, in his role, he will be responsible for growing commercial relationships and loan activity in Boise and the surrounding markets.
York brings more than five years of experience in the retail banking industry and a background in managing family businesses.
York received a bachelor's degree in business administration from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, and later went on to receive his MBA from Grand Canyon University.
Oliver Russell hires new PR director
BOISE — Oliver Russell, a Certified B Corporation, has hired Fiona Gwozdz (Gah-vusht) as PR director to head its growing public relations practice.
Gwozdz has broad experience working internationally and domestically for nonprofits, public affairs groups, public agencies, and PR consultancies. According to a press release, she most recently worked as a senior account executive at Edelman on its business and social purpose team.
She is a graduate of the Clark Honors College, University of Oregon and will work from her base in the Portland, Oregon, area.
Two promoted at Boise regional Realtors
BOISE — Boise Regional Realtors has announced two internal promotions.
Marind Amano was promoted to events manager, overseeing all association events and sponsorships.
Annie Exline was promoted to communications manager, overseeing the implementation of the association’s brand guidelines, managing the association’s social media accounts and newsletters, and executing all communication campaigns.
Austin Browning joins Saltzer Home Health and Home Care
NAMPA — Saltzer Home Health has named Austin Browning director of marketing.
In his new role, Browning will network with providers, hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living, and other healthcare entities to communicate throughout the valley.
Browning’s healthcare experience includes admissions director at Apex Center and district training manager of environmental services for Healthcare Services Group Inc. He worked previously as a deputy in the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and as an account executive at the D-League.
Browning earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Oregon.
New vet at Intermountain Pet
Intermountain Pet Hospital welcomes Dr. Sarah Hadley. She joined the Intermountain team in December 2019. She was born in Seattle but grew up not too far from Meridian in the Wood River Valley.
Her love of animals started young, as she spent her childhood with dogs, cats, a pony, and various fish and salamanders.
She got her undergraduate degree in Studio Art (with a generous share of science classes) at Scripps College in Claremont, California. She went to veterinary school at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, graduating in 2004 with a focus on small animals.
She has worked in private practice in Arizona, Sun Valley, Boise, and Meridian.