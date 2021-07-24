Chris Theil new hire at First Interstate Bank
NAMPA — First Interstate officials announced in a press release that Chris Theil was recently hired as a retail manager. In this role, Theil will be responsible for leading our team in Nampa and growing the market.
With more than 20 years’ experience in banking, Theil is also a graduate of Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina with a degree in health and exercise physiology. Theil is also actively engaged in his community, having served as president of his local Kiwanis, teaching financial education to local high schools, and volunteering with the local Financial Literacy coalition.
“As a highly energetic and engaged leader, Chris will complement all aspects of our retail branch management,” said Tonya Westenskow, retail hub manager and Chris’ supervisor. “Chris has an extensive background in leading teams and is eager to further build upon the momentum within our Nampa market. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team!”
New manager at Saltzer Health
MERIDIAN — A Saltzer Health press release announced that Jenn Backs, a board-certified specialist in sports physical therapy, has been selected to manage the new physical therapy and rehabilitation clinic at Saltzer Health’s Ten Mile Medical Complex in Meridian.
Backs specializes in the treatment of orthopedic injuries and injury prevention in athletes of all ages and competition levels. Her areas of specialty include post-operative rehabilitation, injury prevention, adaptive and overhead athletics & activities, and hip pain/pathology.
Previously, Backs served in clinical and leadership roles at St. Luke’s Health System where she worked as a clinic manager and physical therapist in outpatient adult rehabilitation. She also served as program director for the APTA-accredited sports physical therapy residency program.
Backs earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and a doctorate in physical therapy at St. Louis University Doisy College of Health Sciences in St. Louis, MO. Upon graduation, she completed residency training in sports physical therapy at Proaxis Therapy in conjunction with Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas.
Holland & Hart adds three attorneys
BOISE — Holland & Hart announced in a press release three new hires. Jacque Walton has joined Holland & Hart’s real estate practice as of counsel, William Smith has joined the firm’s corporate practice as an associate, and Maureen Stringham has also joined Holland & Hart’s corporate practice as an associate.
Walton assists clients in commercial real estate matters, zoning and land use issues, and corporate transactions. Walton’s commercial real estate practice focuses on real estate acquisition and sales, commercial leasing, due diligence, and development. She has represented a wide range of clients from start-ups to publicly traded companies in various industries, including healthcare, franchises, restaurants, retail, and resort hotels. She received her J.D. from the University of Idaho College of Law and her bachelor’s degree from the University of San Diego. She is admitted to practice in Idaho and Nevada.
Smith advises clients of all sizes through day-to-day business and contracting matters to mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, and stock buyback agreements. He has served clients in corporate matters and litigation and also has experience in multiple appeals before the Idaho Supreme Court and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals where he represented businesses and individuals. Prior to joining Holland & Hart, Smith worked at Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP. He additionally served as a law clerk for Chief Justice Roger S. Burdick of the Idaho Supreme Court. He received his J.D. from the University of North Carolina School of Law and his bachelor’s degree from Utah State University.
Stringham assists clients through all phases of corporate transactions including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, financings, and joint ventures. She has represented corporate clients in complex multimillion- and billion-dollar domestic and cross-border transactions. Her clients include those in software, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, energy, agriculture, and animal health industries. She is involved in a variety of pro bono matters, representing nonprofits and individuals. Prior to joining Holland & Hart, she worked for large firms in California and Massachusetts. She received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law, her master’s degree from University of Connecticut, and her bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University.
New agent at Ballenger Insurance
NAMPA — Carter Ballenger is the newest Ballenger to begin a career at Ballenger Insurance. According to a press release, he is a recent graduate of the College of Idaho, where he studied accounting and finance and played football.