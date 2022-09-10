New E.D. at Boise Phil
BOISE — The Boise Phil announced in a press release that Tim Young is the organization’s new Executive Director. Young’s passion for orchestras and music has led him to orchestral leadership positions, including roles with the West Texas Symphony (formerly Midland-Odessa Symphony), the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, and the Reno Philharmonic.
The future of orchestras is the focus of Young’s work, a value set that he brings to Boise in this new chapter of his career. In Reno, some of his most meaningful accomplishments included the expansion of the orchestra’s education programs, adding youth orchestras, and creating an after-school strings program. He also built a planned giving program to grow the orchestra endowment, and increased audiences through new and innovative programming.
Young is excited to join the Boise Phil as Executive Director. “I believe that orchestras have a crucial role to play in the world today. I am impressed with the outstanding quality of the Boise Phil and the vibrancy of the community in Boise. There’s a tangible energy and buzz around this growing city. I am looking forward to working with the board, orchestra, and staff to continue to reflect that vibrancy in the music of the Boise Phil.”
Young was born in Auckland, New Zealand where he began his musical career playing the viola and earning a Bachelor of Music degree at Auckland University. After working with the Schola Musica orchestra of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra, he came to the United States to continue his musical studies at Rice University in Houston. Young is a life-long lover, advocate, and champion of orchestras, and brings his profound musical and executive leadership skills to the Boise Phil.
Saint Alphonsus Health System names new Regional Director of Risk Management
BOISE — Saint Alphonsus Health System announced in a press release that Cheryl Jones, RN, MHA, CPPS, CPHQ has been named Regional Director of Risk Management for the Saint Alphonsus Health System.
Cheryl Jones is a seasoned healthcare risk management, case management and safety executive who has served as Interim Director for the Saint Alphonsus Health System risk management and patient safety programs since January 31. Jones bring nearly 30 years of nursing leadership and healthcare experience in a variety of acute care clinical environments including medical/surgical, Intensive Care and Critical Care, outpatient and emergency services. She brings expertise in the areas of Quality, Regulatory Readiness, Medical Staff Services, Patient Safety, Risk Management, Infection Prevention, and Service Lines. Since joining Saint Alphonsus, she has effectively led various project initiatives to improve patient safety practices and processes to reduce potential risk and adverse events.
According to Odette C. Bolano, Saint Alphonsus Health System President and CEO, “Cheryl’s extensive work experience and leadership will be essential in advancing our risk management programs and reinforces our Safety commitment to our team and to patients who choose us for their medical care.”
Prior to coming to Saint Alphonsus, Jones served as Vice President, Quality Resources for Orange Park Medical Center in Orange Park, Florida. Prior to that role, she served as Director of Quality, Case Management, Risk, and Patient Safety Officer with LifePoint Health System at Rutherford Regional Health System in North Carolina, Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka, Florida and Selby General Hospital in Marietta, Ohio.
Jones received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Ohio University, and a Master of Health Administration Degree from Walden University in Minnesota. She holds certifications in Patient Safety, Healthcare Quality and Case Management, and is a Licensed Risk Manager.
Northwest Association for Blind Athletes welcomes new Program Manager
BOISE — Northwest Association for Blind Athletes announced in a press release it has welcomed its first Idaho Program Manager, Sam Picciano, as the organization expands programming across the state. Picciano will oversee and lead program and service delivery in the state of Idaho helping NWABA increase its footprint with the goal of providing life-changing opportunities to individuals who are blind and visually impaired.
Picciano holds a master’s degree in Visual Disabilities Education from Florida State University, is a Certified Orientation and Mobility Specialist via the Academy of Certification of Vision Rehabilitation and Education Professionals and has Certification as a Teacher of the Visually Impaired.
“I am most excited to bring blindness sensitivity training and blindness awareness to Idaho,” Picciano said. “With blindness being the lowest incidence disability, there are few organizations specifically creating, maintaining, and scaling quality programming catered to the blindness population. Explicitly targeting sports and physical activity is poignant, as our programs fracture the stereotype of blind individuals leading sedentary lifestyles. However, our programming is not solely focused on being active; our programs champion bold and independent strides, foster community, and empower all who engage, to reach higher.”
Picciano will lead a team of two other program specialists based in NWABA’s new Idaho office in Boise—located at 1444 S. Entertainment Way, Suite 201—to expand and enhance programs and services across Idaho to improve the quality of life for more children, youth, and adults who are blind or visually impaired.
CSHQA welcomes Yi-Chang Liao
BOISE — CSHQA announced in a press release it is pleased to announce that Yi-Chang Liao has joined the firm as a Project Architect II. Liao brings eight years of professional experience to the firm. He has worked on a variety of projects including K-12 education and residential. Key projects prior to joining CSHQA, include the Boise Fire Station No. 5, an office and school remodel for Twin Falls School District and a 10-unit townhome development.
Liao earned his Master of Science in Architecture from North Carolina State University in 2015 and his Master of Science in Civil Engineering from National Cheng Kung University, Tainan, Taiwan in 2010. He is a licensed Architect in the states of Idaho and Washington and a member of the American Institute of Architects (AIA).
New brokerage services team member at Colliers
Colliers announced in a press release that Stacie Poletasio has joined the brokerage services team in the Canyon County office, bringing over 20 years of commercial construction management experience. Stacie specializes in assisting landlords, providing tenant representation and executing commercial real estate transactions. With her vast experience in commercial construction, her unique understanding of new construction and tenant Improvements benefits her clients in finding the right property location, space and pricing needs.