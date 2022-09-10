Support Local Journalism


New E.D. at Boise Phil

BOISE — The Boise Phil announced in a press release that Tim Young is the organization’s new Executive Director. Young’s passion for orchestras and music has led him to orchestral leadership positions, including roles with the West Texas Symphony (formerly Midland-Odessa Symphony), the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, and the Reno Philharmonic.

