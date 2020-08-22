Koby Griffin has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Meridian office. Griffin has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis in management and entrepreneurship from Carroll College. He has extensive customer service experience and is a Montana native.
Dane R. Jacobsen has joined D.L. Evans Bank as a commercial loan officer for the Eagle branch.
Jacobsen has 18 years of financial experience and has a passion for banking, striving to do everything he can to take care of his customers. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business technology with a minor in small business management from Montana State University - Northern.
Jacobsen is actively involved in his community by being a past member of the Belgrade Chamber of Commerce, was previously the Belgrade High School assistant football and assistant wrestling coach, and looks forward to becoming involved with local organizations in the Treasure Valley. In his spare time Jacobsen enjoys watching his son play sports, running with his dog, lifting weights, and going fishing.
Jacobsen looks forward to building and expanding the personal and business banking relationships he has developed in the Treasure Valley area and invites his customers, friends and family to visit him at the Eagle branch.
Bryan Vaughn has joined Colliers Idaho as a brokerage specialist within the retail services team. Based in the firm’s Boise office, Vaughn serves clients throughout Idaho and Montana. He is a Boise State University alumnus and has experience in representing retailers in Idaho and Montana for more than 10 years.
Vaughn’s history includes leasing multiple power centers, representing multiple retailers as a developer and broker, acquiring and disposing of investment grade commercial real estate assets, entitlements and project management for developments in multiple states and maintaining a preferred development relationship with Trader Joe’s Inc and Starbucks. Prior to joining Colliers Idaho as a retail and investment specialist, Vaughn was with Hawkins Companies for 18 years, most recently as a development partner for over the past seven years.
Vaughn is currently a member of the International Council of Shopping Centers, the Urban Land Institute, and the Idaho Developers and Place Making Product Councils for ULI Idaho.
Vaughn's clients include Trader Joe’s, Starbuck’s, Grocery Outlet, ULTA Cosmetics, Panda Express, Chipotle, and more.
“Having Bryan on our retail team is tremendous for our clients," Jim Shipman, managing partner, said in a statement. "As a Boise resident for two decades, he understands the Treasure Valley’s innerworkings and real estate.”