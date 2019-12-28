New public information officer at Ada County Prosecutor’s Office
BOISE — The Ada County Prosecutor’s Office welcomed Emily Lowe to the team this week as its first Public Information Officer.
Ada County Prosecutor Jan M. Bennetts added the position in response to increasing requests for information driven by community growth and rising workloads.
“This position enhances our ability to respond to inquiries in a timely fashion and also provides an opportunity for us to be proactive in educating and informing the public about our work and our role in the community,” Bennetts said. “As my office navigates the increasing demands on our time, Emily will play a vital role in helping us communicate with the public and continue to fulfill our mission of promoting public safety.”
Lowe’s duties will include informing Treasure Valley’s news outlets and the public about pertinent information on criminal and civil cases. She will also lead the office’s effort to develop other methods of informing and educating the public.
“I’m excited to blaze the trail for this new position,” Lowe said. “I look forward to using my background as a crime reporter to propel the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office mission of public safety forward.”
Lowe graduated from the University of Idaho in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Upon graduation, she started her career in the spring of 2017 working as the Canyon County public safety reporter at the Idaho Press. During her 2 ½ years working in Nampa, she covered numerous criminal cases through the entire court process. She worked with law enforcement, prosecutors, defense attorneys and shared stories from survivors of traumatic experiences.