Dr. Michael Born, MD, MBA, FACHE, CPE, has been appointed chief medical officer at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. He has served as interim CMO since August.
With more than 30 years of medical and administrative experience in the acute care setting, Dr. Born most recently served as president and CEO of SwedishAmerican Health System in Rockford, Illinois, according to a Saint Alphonsus press release. There he oversaw a health system with two hospitals, more than 30 clinics and a home health division.
Dr. Born began his clinical career practicing emergency medicine and has served as vice president of clinical operations for BestPractices, Inc., according to the release, which is a company that provides emergency medicine outsourcing services. He’s also been medical director of the emergency department at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Illinois, as well as chairman and medical director of the emergency medicine department at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center in South Bend, Indiana.
At Saint Alphonsus, Dr. Born will also serve as the medical director of the Medical Access Center and provide support for the Offices of Medical Affairs at Saint Alphonsus hospitals in Boise, Nampa, Ontario and Baker City, the release stated.
St. Luke’s Health System has announced Bob Lokken will take over leading the board of directors, as current chairman Rich Raimondi is leaving the role.
Raimondi has presided over the health system board for two years. During that time, he led the board through critically important decisions, selecting the next president and CEO, Chris Roth, and steering the health care organization through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a St. Luke’s Health System press release.
“It has been an honor and pleasure to serve as Board Chair of St. Luke’s Health System these past two years,” Raimondi said in the release. “To be able to witness up close the exceptional and caring work that the incredible team at St. Luke’s is doing as we navigate our way through this pandemic has been inspiring.”
Lokken joined the health system board in 2019. Over the years, Lokken has been active with Idaho Business for Education, the Governor’s Education Task Force and multiple other state and local initiatives often focused on education and technology, according to the release.
Lokken founded and served as CEO of WhiteCloud Analytics; a company focused on evolving the use of analytics to further health care performance management, according to the release. Prior to founding WhiteCloud, Lokken was a founder and the CEO of ProClarity Corp. He authored several of the key patents behind the company’s market-leading technology, and led the company from its founding until May 2006.
Lokken is a frequent keynote speaker at industry conferences on the use of analytics to drive business results, the release stated. He has extensive experience in health care systems and analytic strategies adopted by health care organizations to more effectively use their exploding data assets.
“St. Luke’s is Idaho’s largest, locally governed, not-for-profit health care system. Subsequently, the Board of Directors plays the critical role of both representing those communities we serve, and in partnering with the incredible team of professionals that work at St. Luke’s,” Lokken said in the release. “I am humbled the board has selected me as its chairperson, and I join the entire board is looking forward to partnering to continue to provide the world-class health care to our communities for which St. Luke’s has become known.”
Fisher’s Technology has announced Amanda Byrne, former Central Montana regional manager, has been promoted to All Montana regional manager. Byrne has acquired Zack White’s territories of Billings and Bozeman, as he was promoted to Fisher’s new IT director. Byrne now manages all six Montana locations, according to a Fisher’s Technology press release, and her responsibilities include growing Fisher’s customers in Montana and supporting Fisher’s team members in those efforts.
Byrne is a born and raised Montanan, from the Great Falls area. She graduated from the University of Montana with a degree in business administration and emphases in marketing and management, the release stated. Byrne joined Fisher’s in August 2018 with the Davis Business Machines acquisition.
“We are so excited for Amanda to expand her region to lead all Fisher’s Montana markets,” Chris Taylor, Fisher’s Technology CEO, said in the release. “Amanda has demonstrated her ability to lead our amazing teams, and serve extremely happy customers, starting with one location, moving to three locations, and now leading six locations. We are excited to see Amanda’s influence across the whole great state of Montana.”
Holly Hosmer has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Meridian office. She has 10 years of customer service experience and has a degree in educational administration.