Dickey, Warren join Bright Bank
Maureen Dickey has joined Bright Bank in Boise as VP, Construction and Mortgage Loan Officer. In this role, Dickey is responsible for developing and servicing a wide range of clients and assisting them in their mortgage needs, according to a Bright Bank announcement. Dickey has over 25 years in the mortgage lending industry with experience in finance, sales, escrow and marketing.
Bright Bank describes itself as a Treasure Valley full-service community bank based in Boise.
“Maureen is a highly skilled and customer service oriented banking professional and is an excellent choice to serve clients in numerous capacities and expand Bright Bank’s presence in Idaho,” Mark Houston, president & CEO of Bright Bank, said in the announcement.
Andy Warren has joined Bright Bank in Boise as VP, SBA Manager. In this role, Warren is responsible for developing and servicing a wide range of clients and assisting them in their government guaranteed small business lending needs, according to the announcement. For 35 years Warren has been working in the finance industry helping entrepreneurs and business owners craft financial solutions for mergers and acquisitions, balance sheet restructuring, company expansion and business startups.
“Andy is a leader in the SBA arena and a highly skilled and customer service oriented banking professional,” Houston stated in the announcement. “Andy is an excellent choice to serve clients in numerous capacities and expand Bright Bank’s presence in Idaho.”
TitleOne hires new escrow officer
Mark Givens has joined TitleOne as an escrow officer in the company’s Boise office. He has 18 years of customer service experience and 15 years of lending experience. Givens is also an Idaho native and performing musician with the Boise Philharmonic Orchestra and the Boise Baroque Chamber Orchestra.
Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau announces board of directors updates
The Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced it has appointed new members and leadership positions for its 2021 Board of Directors.
The Boise CVB’s Board of Directors is focused on promoting tourism and enhancing Boise’s economy by marketing and promoting the Boise area, the announcement stated, and board members, who are community-minded and knowledgeable about the tourism industry, serve a three-year term with opportunity to renew for an additional term.
“The Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau’s board provide invaluable, diverse expertise within in the hospitality, travel and local business communities,” Carrie Westergard, executive director of the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau, said in the announcement. “Each of our members help promote Boise as a premier destination for meetings, conventions and leisure travel.”
Board of Directors Leadership:
John Cunningham will serve as the 2021 chair for the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau board. He brings a strong background of hotel management, the sporting industry and the local community to his board service, the announcement stated. Cunningham is the president and CEO of Block 22 LLC and oversees The Grove Hotel, CenturyLink Arena and the Idaho Steelheads.
Brad Wilson will be the 2021 chair-elect. He is the general manager at Bogus Basin and has been part of the ski and hospitality industries for more than 30 years. Wilson strives to promote improvements that give the community, customers and employees the best experiences possible, the announcement stated.
Hart Gilchrist is the vice president of Safety, Process Improvement and Operations Systems with MDU Utilities Group. Hart will serve as treasurer for the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau board.
Mike Ruffner will serve as the past-chair. He is the branch manager at Shamrock Foods. Ruffner’s knowledge of the food and restaurant industries have been essential to the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau board during his tenure, the announcement stated.
New Board Members:
Sean Briggs is the business development manager at the Boise Airport. In this role he is responsible for air service deployment, public relations, marketing, community outreach and overseeing the properties and contracts team, according to the announcement.
Kyle Johnson has been in the hospitality industry for nearly 20 years and has had the opportunity to lead hotel teams in a variety of markets, the announcement stated. Currently, Johnson is the General Manager for the Hyatt Place Boise Downtown, operated by In-Group Hospitality, and is responsible for the 150-room urban hotel.
Angela Taylor is a partner and co-founder of The Dignitas Agency, which is an organization providing leadership development, professional development, consulting and executive coaching, according to the announcement. In 2016 the entrepreneur also launched Indulge Boise Food Tours in the Treasure Valley.
2021 Boise CVB Board of Directors:
J. Scott Ableman — Hotel Management Services, vice president / chief financial officer
Adam Altwies — Inn at 500 Capitol, general manager
Sean Briggs — Boise Airport, business development manager
Bill Connors — Boise Chamber of Commerce, president & CEO
Rochelle Criswell — Boise State University, client relations manager
John Cunningham — Block 22 LLC, president & CEO
Thad Cunningham — Cradlepoint, travel & expense administrator
Hart Gilchrist — MDU Utilities Group, vice president of Safety, Process Improvement and Operations Systems
Kyle Johnson — Hyatt Place Boise Downtown, general manager
Kathy Pidgeon — Riverside Hotel, general manager
Ali Ribordy — Boise Centre, director of sales
Mike Ruffner — Shamrock Foods, branch manager
Earl Sullivan — Telaya Wine Co., owner & winemaker
Angela Taylor — The Dignitas Agency and Indulge Boise, partner
Dave Terrell — Washington Trust Bank, retired
Aimee Tylor — Residence Inn Boise City Center, general manager
Brad Wilson — Bogus Basin, general manager
BVEP welcomes 2021 leadership team
Boise Valley Economic Partnership, regional economic development organization for the Boise Metro, has announced the new board leadership for 2021. Phil Archer, Fidelity National Title Idaho, will lead the organization as the 2021 chairman of the board of directors, the announcement stated. Kim Tower, PacificSource Health Plans, will be the vice-chair. Having worked closely with BVEP for the past several years, Archer and Tower will continue to drive momentum for the organization, according to the announcement. Justin Smith of US Bank will be continuing on as treasurer of the board of directors.
“We are incredibly indebted to the philanthropy of leaders like Phil Archer and Kim Tower, who consistently support economic development within the community,” Clark Krause, executive director of Boise Valley Economic Partnership, said in the announcement.