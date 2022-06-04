BOISE — CSHQA is pleased to announce that Melissa Pierson, IIDA, KYCID has joined the firm as an Interior Designer II. Melissa brings 10 years of industry related experience to the firm. She is a recognized expert in planning and leads project management, construction documents, FF&E selection and coordination for a variety of projects. Melissa earned her AAS in Interior Design from Sullivan College of Technology and Design, Louisville, KY in 2011. She earned her BS in Business, Psychology, and Political Science from Indiana University Southeast, New Albany, IN in 2009. She is a Certified Interior Designer in the state of Kentucky and completed the National Council for Interior Design Qualifications (NCIDQ) examination in 2020. She is also a professional member of the International Interior Design Association (IIDA).
New face at ICCU
MERIDIAN — Victor Beauchamp has recently taken a new position as a small business administration loan officer at Idaho Central Credit Union in the Meridian office.
According to a press release about the hire, Beauchamp was born in Boise, Idaho and grew up in Nampa, Idaho. He attended the University of Phoenix and has built roots in the Treasure Valley, gaining a strong knowledge of the community and the lending industry.
Outside of work, Beauchamp enjoys camping, fishing, playing chess and watching sports. He has been married for fourteen years and has four children, two girls and two boys.
Beauchamp has been in the loan industry for 12 years. He has experience with financial planning and investment portfolios, as well as coaching small businesses from the start up phase all the way to retirement. He has been in relationship management and has facilitated personal and business loans along with HELOCs and mortgages.
Nick Talik joins Zions Bank’s community banking team
BOISE — Zions Bank announced in a press release it has hired Nick Talik as a Community Banking relationship manager at the branch at Eighth & Main in downtown Boise. In this role, he is responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with business and consumer clients.
Talik has more than 10 years of banking experience and earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Idaho.
Active in the community, he serves as Chair of the Patriots Outpost Hospitality Tent, which honors service members and first responders. He also volunteers with Faces of Hope, NeighborWorks Boise and The Boise Twilight Criterium.