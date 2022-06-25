We are excited to welcome Monique Cheatham to the TitleOne team! Monique is the newest Accounting Assistant in our Eagle office. She has four years of experience in marketing and graduated from Oregon State University with a double major in marketing and business administration, with an emphasis in entrepreneurship. Welcome to the team, Monique.
New Caldwell administrator for Emmett Middle School
The Emmett Board of Trustees accepted Superintendent Craig Woods’ recommendation to hire Debbie Dawson as the new principal at Emmett Middle School. The board’s vote was 6-0 Monday night.
Dawson has been the assistant principal at Caldwell High School since 2016 and served as an instructional coach and district technology integration coach for three years. She also taught in the West Ada School District for 13 years.
“I am extremely excited to join the students, staff and parents in becoming an Emmett Huskie and I look forward to learning all the traditions that make EMS special,” Dawson said.
Woods said he was most impressed by Dawson’s knowledge of research based practices and practical experience at several levels from the classroom on up to the administrative level.
“It’s clear that she always focuses on doing what’s best for students,” Woods said. “I’m especially excited about her background with behavior management in special education and her experience with the PBIS (Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports) system that we are implementing in the Emmett School District.”
Dawson earned her bachelor’s at College of Charleston and her master’s in Educational Leadership at University of Idaho.
When she was asked what she will bring to the District and the Middle School, Dawson said: “During my 25 years as an educator I have had the opportunity to work in elementary, middle and high school levels. With this experience, I have developed a unique perspective that I am sure will benefit not only Emmett Middle School but the district as well.”
Stephanie Hartruft graduates from National Association of Health Underwriters Leadership Academy
BOISE — Stephanie Hartruft, insurance broker with Insurance Professionals in Boise, graduated from the National Association of Health Underwriters (NAHU) Leadership Academy in May 2022. NAHU’s Leadership Academy assists chapter leaders and members to become better leaders in life and NAHU. This 12-module program provides a wide variety of topics touching on many areas to provide students with a well-rounded experience.