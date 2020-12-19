Emmy award winning, local broadcast news producer joins the Bilbao & Co. Team
Boise-based strategic communications and government affairs firm Bilbao & Co. has announced it is expanding with the hire of Brittany Lock.
Lock will join the team as a strategic communications specialist and work to help clients on a variety of issues and topics, according to an announcement from Bilbao & Co. Her nearly five-years of experience as a news producer and journalist will complement the work being done at Bilbao & Co.
“We are looking forward to the experience, expertise and knowledge that Brittany will bring to our clients, as well as our team,” Ysabel Bilbao, partner, said in the announcement. “She is described by her former colleagues as creative, organized and works well under tight deadlines, all of which are important when it comes to effective communications. We are excited to have Brittany join us.”
Bilbao & Co. celebrated its five-year anniversary in November. The public affairs team specializes in strategic communications and government affairs. Bilbao & Co. navigates its clients through the intersection of media, government and business.
“I have a lot of pride in my state and the community where I grew up,” Lock said in the announcement. “Businesses and state leaders are an important part of what makes Idaho the state it is. I look forward to using my experiences to help clients in all areas including crisis communications, messaging and media.”
CSHQA welcomes Merrick
CSHQA has announced Lisa Merrick has joined the firm as an accounting specialist in the Boise office. She brings 15 years of experience to the firm and will provide a wide assortment of accounting tasks, according to an announcement from CSHQA, including general ledger bookkeeping, accounts receivable tracking, accounts payable processing and project-related accounting support. Merrick earned her AAS Applied Accounting from the College of Western Idaho in 2018.
New president of Boise Regional Realtors installed for 2021
Jeff Wills was named 2021 president of the Boise Regional Realtors during the association’s annual installation ceremony, held virtually Dec. 11.
“It’s an honor to be able to lead the association in 2021 as we continue to connect our members with valuable resources and navigate our ever-changing market and profession,” Wills said in an announcement from Boise Regional Realtors. “With today’s competitive market, a realtor’s guidance during the purchase or sell of a home is more valuable to consumers than ever before. In the same way, the support BRR offers our members though advocacy, education and ethics, and industry connections is vital to our industry. BRR enables our members to serve our community with professionalism and integrity.”
Wills will lead Boise Regional Realtors’s volunteer board of directors in 2021, comprised of President-Elect Becky Enrico-Crum, Vice President Debbi Myers, Immediate Past President Michelle Bailey, Treasurer Ed Sperry and Directors Krista Deacon, Michele de Reus, Cyndi Elliot, John Evans, Elizabeth Hume, PJ Johnson, Rena Kerfoot and Susan Weaver.
“Jeff has an amazing passion for the real estate industry, his clients, and business partners, not to mention his volunteer roles,” Breanna Vanstrom, Boise Regional Realtor’s chief executive officer, said in the announcement. “His work ethic and professional expertise have been, and will continue to be, tremendously valuable to the initiatives we take on in 2021.”
WCA announces new board members and 2020-21 officers
The Women’s and Children’s Alliance is announcing that, as of Nov. 17, three new members were elected to the organization’s Board of Directors: John Hale, Julia Kukuruda and Tara Rosvall. The board, composed of 25 members, meets monthly, and each member serves a three-year term.
“Our board members represent some of the most dedicated and passionate volunteers that I have the privilege of working with,” Bea Black, chief executive officer, said in an announcement from the WCA. “They do so much to support our mission, our clients, our team and me. I’m looking forward to working with our three newest members as they learn even more about the work of the WCA.”
Hale has worked in finance, real estate, private equity and banking for 35 years and is the founder and managing partner of Atticus Holdings. He received a Master of Business Administration from the University of Idaho and is a commissioned national bank examiner, according to the announcement. In addition to the WCA, Hale currently serves on the boards of Jesse Tree, Trailhead, Idaho First Bank and University of Idaho College of Business and Economics.
Kukuruda has more than 12 years of experience in the health insurance industry, serving large employer groups. In her current role at Blue Cross of Idaho, Kukuruda leads the account management, sales and customer experience teams, focusing on retention, growth and digital strategies across all business segments, according to the announcement. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from University of Delaware and master’s degree from Duquesne University.
Rosvall began in the financial industry in 1998 and currently serves the Eagle, Star, Meridian and Boise areas as a wealth management banker for US Bank, according to the announcement. Outside of work, Rosvall has volunteered with the WCA (prior to now serving on the board) and is additionally a board member of Idaho Voices for Children. In her free time, she enjoys cooking and spending time with her family.
The newly elected executive committee is as follows: Dave Self, president; Stephanie Westermeier, past president; Ned Pontious, president-elect; Cherie Buckner-Webb, vice president; Glenn Michael, treasurer; Keli Elledge, secretary; Wendy Olson, governance chair; Tyley Nelson and Jodi Whittaker, members at-large.
Kang appointed to Meridian Parks and Recreation Commission
The City Council has appointed Albert Kang to Seat 4 of the Meridian Parks and Recreation Commission.
Kang currently serves as the vice president of treasury management at CapEd Credit Union. He has over 15 years experience in the financial industry.
Kang previously served as a board member for several not-for-profit organizations the state, including for education and economics. He has been honored as an Idaho’s Accomplished 40 Under 40 and Excellence in Finance.