Bank of Idaho promotes Jarod Phillips to VP of Retail Banking
Jarod Phillips is being promoted to vice president of retail banking from VP/senior branch banking officer, Bank of Idaho recently announced, and will remain an integral part of the bank’s executive team.
Phillips' high-level of performance in a variety of roles at the bank has earned him this advancement, the announcement stated.
"Since before I arrived here, Jarod has been a key player in this bank's trajectory," Bank of Idaho president and CEO Jeff Newgard said in the announcement. "As VP of retail banking, he'll be able to capitalize on that depth and breadth of experience. He's got great analytical abilities and he's an outstanding communicator. There's nobody better suited for the job."
In his new post, Phillips' responsibilities will include the administration of bank branches in all regions, providing oversight, guidance and direction on matters ranging from individual branch performance to staffing decisions. He'll work directly with branch managers to ensure that projections, expectations and customer needs are being met through engagement of the bank’s consultative model.
Since signing on with Bank of Idaho in July 1999 as a customer service clerk and loan processor, Phillips has occupied additional positions as a sales manager, commercial loan officer, branch manager, marketing director, and most recently as senior branch banking officer.
COMPASS board chair receives National Association of Regional Councils’ President’s Award
The Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho (COMPASS) has proudly announced that Board Chairman Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas has received the National Association of Regional Councils’ 2021 President’s Award. The national organization advocates for regional cooperation to address community planning and development issues, according to the announcement.
The National Association of Regional Councils’ Presidents’ Award is presented annually to “recognize leadership and excellence in advocating regional concepts, approaches, and programs.”
Nancolas was nominated for the award by COMPASS Executive Director Matt Stoll.
“Mayor Nancolas epitomizes regional leadership,” Stoll stated in the announcement. “He is very deserving of this award and I was thrilled to learn he had received it. [Mayor Nancolas] is known throughout the region as a man of integrity, who is the first to reach across jurisdictional and political boundaries to craft ‘win-win’ solutions to address important local and regional issues.”
Nancolas was a driving force behind the formation of COMPASS in 2000 and has served on the COMPASS Board of Directors since its inception, the announcement stated. After over 30 years of public service, Nancolas has chosen not to seek reelection as mayor, also ending his tenure on the COMPASS.
Nancolas “will leave a legacy of dedication and commitment to his region, his city, and the broader community that will be felt for decades to come," Stoll stated in the announcement.
First Interstate Bank hires Retail Manager
First Interstate officials have announced they are excited that Chris Theil has been hired as a retail manager. In this role, Theil will be responsible for leading the Nampa team and growing the market.
With more than 20 years experience in banking, Theil is also a graduate of Furman University in Greenville, South Carolina with a degree in health and exercise physiology, according to the announcement. Theil is also actively engaged in his community, having served as president of his local Kiwanis, teaching financial education to local high schools, and volunteering with the local Financial Literacy coalition.
“As a highly energetic and engaged leader, Chris will complement all aspects of our retail branch management,” Tonya Westenskow, retail hub manager, and Theil's supervisor, said in the announcement. “Chris has an extensive background in leading teams and is eager to further build upon the momentum within our Nampa market. We are thrilled to welcome him to our team!”
Idaho Manufacturing Alliance signs first apprentice with AceCo Knives
As manufacturers struggle to fill positions and the ever-growing skills gap becomes more of a challenge, the Idaho Manufacturing Alliance has stated it is working to grow talent pipeline opportunities and set our community up for success — one way being through federally registered apprenticeship occupation programs.
Idaho Manufacturing Alliance states 91% of apprentices will choose to stay with the employer that invested in them after program completion. AceCo Industrial Knives is one employer that participated in the apprenticeship program, signing their first apprentice in June — a student at Boise School District’s Dennis Technical Education Center who will be undergoing formal training in CNC Machine Operation and receive a federally recognized credential upon completion.
“We are excited about these apprenticeship programs," Tiffany Englar, member services director for Idaho Manufacturing Alliance, said in the announcement. "This is a great opportunity for both the student and the business. It is a win-win."
Lee Vander Boegh wins second Emmy
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (Northwest Chapter) recently awarded Lee Vander Boegh an Emmy for the News Promotion – Single Spot category. This is Vander Boegh’s second Emmy and his third nomination, according to a recent announcement.
The category was all inclusive of the Pacific Northwest with competition from all larger networks inclusive of Seattle and Portland.
Some of Vander Boegh's other accomplishments include top honors from the Idaho State Broadcaster’s Association, several silver “Rocky Awards” from the Idaho Advertising Federation and a runner-up nod from The Entertainment Marketing Association (ProMax), according to the announcement.
Vander Boegh is a video producer at KIVI “Idaho News 6.” He has a Master’s in Public Administration and a bachelor's in mass communication and journalism, both from Boise State University. He is also a Homedale High School graduate.
Saltzer Health names administrator at Ten Mile campus
Sean McCallister has been named the administrator of the Saltzer Surgery Center and Gastroenterology Center at the Saltzer Health Ten Mile Medical Campus in Meridian, the company recently announced. As the leader, McCallister is responsible for daily operations, quality, safety and regulatory compliance policies and procedures, patient and employee satisfaction.
The outpatient centers are joint ventures between Intermountain Healthcare and community physicians, the announcement stated. Saltzer Surgery Center and Gastroenterology Center were designed to provide exceptional and affordable medical care without costly hospital admissions. The 14,200-square-foot Gastroenterology Center will open this summer on the third floor of the Ten Mile campus.
McCallister has extensive experience in healthcare administration in Idaho, Alaska and Wyoming, according to the announcement. Most recently, he was CEO of the Johnson County Healthcare Center in Buffalo, Wyoming, where he was responsible for all operational aspects of community owned and operated Critical Access Hospital, medical clinic and nursing home.
Previously he was the site administrator at St. Luke’s McCall Medical Center and served in various administrative roles at Providence Health facilities in Anchorage and Valdez, Alaska.
Scentsy co-CEOs inducted into the Direct Selling Hall of Fame
Scentsy co-CEOs Heidi and Orville Thompson were inducted into the Direct Selling Hall of Fame June 8, which honors individuals who have devoted significant years of service and have made considerable contributions to the Direct Selling Association (DSA), Direct Selling Education Foundation (DSEF) and the direct selling industry, according to an announcement from Scentsy.
The Thompsons were selected for their outstanding contributions for a significant number of years and for advancing the cause and mission of the direct selling industry and its unique business opportunity, the announcement stated.
“We have a motto of ‘contribute more than you take,’ and we've received a lot from the Direct Selling Association," Orville Thompson said. "So we have done our best to make sure we leave it better than we found it, and that we give more than we take. This is quite an honor.”
TitleOne announces new hire
Veronica Hern has joined TitleOne as a vice president of strategic growth in the Boise office. She has 16 years of experience in sales and leadership, and 12 years of experience in medical device sales.
Forbes magazine names Idaho entrepreneur to 'Next 1000' list
Boise native Kate Stoddard, founder of Orchestra Provisions, has been named to Forbes Magazine’s “Next 1000” list of the upstart entrepreneurs who are redefining the American Dream.
According to Forbes, the Next 1000 showcases the ambitious sole-proprietors, self-funded shops, and pre-revenue startups in every region of the country.
Stoddard’s company, Orchestra Provisions, reimagines traditional protein sources by incorporating crickets — the most ecologically regenerative, nutrition-dense protein on the planet, into daily-use foods including food seasonings, therapeutic health blends, and a new line of protein powders.
“It’s great to be honored with this scrappy and accomplished group of entrepreneurs and to be recognized as creating a pioneering, world-changing business that’s based here in Idaho,” said Stoddard. Orchestra Provisions is currently headquartered in Driggs, Idaho.