BOISE — CSHQA is pleased to announce that Jackson Goss has joined the firm as a Project Manager. Prior to joining CSHQA, Jackson served in the Air Force for 12 years. During this time, he worked on multiple building projects, focusing on construction contract management, including project planning and execution. His diverse experience includes federal/military, education, housing, sports/recreation and retail projects around the world.
Jackson earned his Master of Arts in Management and Leadership from Liberty University in 2015 and his Bachelor of Science in Environmental Engineering from the University of Central Florida in 2010. He is a Licensed Engineer in Training (EIT) in the state of Florida and a Member of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME).
CSHQA (cshqa.com) is an award-winning design firm specializing in full-service architecture and engineering, interior and environmental design, landscape architecture, telecommunications, and building forensic services. Our nearly 100 professionals design commercial, industrial, retail, restaurant, hospitality, aviation, civic, education, and healthcare projects. Established in 1889, CSHQA has offices in Boise, Denver, and Sacramento with licensed professionals to meet our clients’ needs across the nation. We became 100% employee-owned in 2018.
