TitleOne adds three new employees
Farrah Fisher has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Meridian office. She has two years of title and escrow experience along with six years of customer service experience. Fisher has her degree in business management from Colorado State University.
Stacy Hall has joined TitleOne as an escrow officer in the company’s Ten Mile office. She has four years of escrow experience and 20 years of customer service experience. Hall also has 12 years of property management experience and is an Oregon native.
Reegan Jacobson has joined TitleOne as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. He has two years of policy and code review experience in addition to six years of customer service experience. Jacobson is also a graduate of Boise State University with two degrees in political science and philosophy.
Mountain West Bank promotes two to leadership positions
The bank has named Eli Bellomy vice president, branch manager at its Boise financial center and Mike Beukelman vice president, consumer loan manager at its Meridian financial center.
Bellomy joined Mountain West Bank in 2006 and has 16 years of banking experience.
Beukelman joined Mountain West Bank in 2002 and has 18 years of banking experience.