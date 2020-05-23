Kyser Christensen has joined TitleOne as a builder sales executive in the company’s Boise office. He has six year of sale experience and is a Boise native. Christensen is also a graduate of Dixie State University.
Lindsay Kirby has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Boise office. She has seven years of customer service experience and three years of administrative experience. Kirby is also a graduate of the University of Portland.
Scott Phillips has joined Idaho Department of Lands as its new policy and communications chief, the organization announced in a press release. His role involves helping fund Idaho public education with Idaho Endowment Land revenue. Phillips will oversee Idaho Department of Lands’ external communications and legislative affairs and coordinate policy development and rule-making activities, among many other responsibilities.
Phillips previously served as the communications director for Superintendent of Public Instruction and State Board of Land Commissioners (Land Board) member Sherri Ybarra. He was also her Land Board representative. Phillips also served two Idaho state controllers on the Land Board and was a Deputy Chief of Staff for Governor Jim Risch.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Phillips said in the release. “I have lived my life with a deep-rooted appreciation for Idaho’s natural resources and the important role logging plays in creating jobs, materials, along with helping schoolchildren. I am committed to bringing all the right people to the table in how we best serve Idaho and our endowment beneficiaries.”
Joshua Vincent has been promoted within to the position of retail branch manager of the D.L. Evans Bank South Meridian branch. Vincent has five years of banking experience and has been a member of the D.L. Evans Bank team since 2016, according to a press release. He enjoys working with customers and helping them with their banking needs. Vincent is very involved in the community and enjoys volunteering with the local student and civic organizations. Vincent is excited to continue his career with D.L. Evans Bank and invites his customers, friends and family to visit him at the South Meridian branch, 1875 S. Eagle Road.