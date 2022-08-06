Zions Bank recognizes Lisa Atkinson with award
BOISE – Zions Bank presented an “Excellence … It Starts With Me” Award to Lisa Atkinson for her outstanding work as Treasury Management sales manager for Western Idaho.
The “Excellence” Award is the bank’s premier merit award given annually to only a handful of employees. The announcement was made at an awards ceremony Aug. 2 in Salt Lake City with members of Zions Bank’s executive leadership team.
Atkinson’s leadership has played a critical role in helping Zions Bank clients enhance their financial operations and reporting. She has received accolades for creating an environment that fosters collaboration, teamwork and results. Active in the community, she serves as a member of the Idaho Technology Council’s executive board and as a committee member of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Finalists Announced for Boise Young Professional Awards
BOISE — Boise Metro Chamber’s Boise Young Professional’s annual celebration recognizing the outstanding talent and impact of Treasure Valley young professionals in the Boise Metro Area honors a variety of recipients who have gone above and beyond in their professional careers and their communities. One recipient is awarded in each of the following categories: Young Professional of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Young Leader of the Year, BYP Member of the Year, and Best Next Generation Place to Work. The Sage Award will also celebrate a community member who has shown outstanding leadership and commitment toward the BYP program.
The finalists: Young Leader of the Year — Adan David Callsen, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society; Chris Dwyer, Poss Architecture + Planning & Interior Design; Kate Ellison, TalentFill/ Ataraxis PEO; Mitch Kuhn, Stoltz Marketing Group
Young Citizen of the Year — Ben Burnham, Boise State University; Gabriel Moreno, Game Changers Idaho; Gabriel Rebollozo, B&K Painting
Young Entrepreneur of the Year — Danielle Christine, Apericena; August Henning, Empire Title & Escrow; Molly Leadbetter, Meriweather Cider; Jonathan Russell, Somewhere Idaho LLC
Best Next Generation Workplace — Smith & Malek Attorneys; Jesse Tree
Young Professional of the Year — Jessica Anderson, Amalgamated Sugar Company; Jennifer Dunmire, Idaho Botanical Gardens; Chris Dwyer, Poss Architecture + Planning and Interior Design; Kate Ellison, TalentFill/ Ataraxis PEO; August Henning, Empire Title & Escrow; Josh Johnston, Equifax; Mitch Kuhn, Stoltz Marketing Group; Brad Mosell, CWI/ Dharma Dr.; Gabriel Rebollozo, B&K Painting; Christi Schofield, Schofield Young PLLC
BYP Member of the Year recognizes an outstanding BYP Member who has put hours of work into planning, executing, and promoting BYP and BYP events for the community. Finalists: Gillian Bovard, Horn, Cauze; Ben Burnham, Boise State University; Cristina Carlos, Boise Co-Op; Adan David Callsen, Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Event tickets ($45 for members, $60 for non-members) can be purchases through the website at boiseyp.org.