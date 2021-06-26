By Idaho Press Staff
Groeblinghoff joins The Boise Chordsmen
The Boise Chordsmen have happily announced the hiring of Zach Groeblinghoff.
Groeblinghoff currently teaches choir, music theory and composition, and film production at Caldwell High School. He’s been at Caldwell High since 2017, according to the announcement. His choirs continually receive Superior ratings at choral festivals. Groeblinghoff currently serves as the Choir Chairperson for Canyon County Honor Music ensembles, and is an assistant to the Idaho All-State Treble Choir coordinator.
In middle school, and driving with his cousin, was the first time Barbershop harmonies flooded Groeblinghoff’s ears, the announcement stated. It was the 1993 International Champions, and St. Louis native quartet, The Gas House Gang. It was love at first sound.
Groeblinghoff’s experiences have taken him around the world in performance opportunities, the announcement stated. He has sung with the Millikin University Choir in England, Ireland, Scotland (2011), the ACDA convention in Chicago (2011), and Carnegie Hall (2012). In 2013, he was invited to sing at the Annual Mozart Festival held in the Salzburg Dom in Austria. Groeblinghoff also was afforded the opportunity to sing for the World Youth Day festivities in Krakow, Poland in 2016. He was part of the festival chorus. The following summer he was asked to sing for the Convocation of Catholic Leaders 2017 in Orlando.
Finally, Groeblinghoff has also been a member of several recordings in different capacities. In 2012, Millikin University Choir released an album entitled, “How Sweet the Sound.” He performed as a member of the choir. Also in 2012, he appears as a member of the chamber choir and a duetist in Millikin University’s Tudor Voices’ (an early music ensemble) “In a Vale of Tears.” Most recently, he was a chorus member and a co-director of two albums released by the Dominican Liturgical Center in 2020: “Soul of Christ” and “Eva / Ave.” In December 2021, he will release an official album for the Caldwell Music Department entitled “Joyful Memories” that features his choirs, the bands and orchestras at Caldwell High School.
Hansen joins Colliers Boise office
Colliers has proudly announced Spencer Hansen has joined long-time Partner & Multifamily Specialist Clay Anderson in the Boise office. Hansen specializes in the purchase and sale of multifamily and investment properties in the Treasure Valley and throughout the Intermountain West, according to the announcement. In addition to Anderson’s 13+ years of multifamily investment experience, Hansen’s acquisitions and real estate background will further strengthen multifamily services.
Formerly with Peak Capital Partners, Hansen underwrote $25 billion and closed on $500 million of multifamily assets as an acquisition’s analyst, the announcement stated. He has extensive experience in market research, real estate valuation and analysis of investments targeting upper quartile risk-adjusted returns, all while managing industry relationships, meeting investor expectations and streamlining deal flows.
Hansen was raised in Boise prior to attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. At BYU, he was a member of the prestigious School of Accountancy, a perennial top 5 nationally ranked program, where he received his Bachelor of Science and Master of Accounting degrees.
“Really excited to have Spencer join our team,” Clay Anderson, partner, brokerage services, said in the announcement. He brings great national experience in multifamily transactions from his time at Peak Capital.”
Make-A-Wish Idaho announces 3 new board members
Make-A-Wish Idaho has announced Alexandra Geary, Jason Hover and Samantha Schmitt will join 13 other board members this summer.
“We are thrilled to have Samantha, Jason and Alexandra join the board,” Make-A-Wish Idaho President and CEO Janie Best said in the announcement. “They are talented, engaged professionals and decent, caring people who will be excellent ambassadors for wish families throughout the state. Each of the new board members are invested in our mission of wish granting, and their abilities will be an asset to our organization and to the wish kids that we serve.”
Alexandra Geary is a project manager at Brio Investment Group and has experience serving on other boards. She was raised in the Wood River Valley and has deep ties to the communities and the organizations there.
“The more I learn about Make-A-Wish Idaho, the more I have grown to love what it gives back to all of Idaho’s wish families,” Geary said in the announcement.
Jason Hover hails from Coeur d’Alene. He is the co-owner of an IT consulting firm that specializes in business intelligence and data warehousing. Hover is also a cancer survivor, which gives him a unique insight into and deep empathy for the plight of wish children.
Samantha Schmitt is a lawyer who serves as an associate counsel at St. Luke’s Hospital. She has a long history of community volunteerism, a background in fundraising as well as an intimate knowledge of the Idaho healthcare system, something that wish kids and wish families must navigate daily.
Martinez joins Zions Bank’s mortgage lending team
Jose Martinez has joined Zions Bank as a mortgage loan officer, the bank recently announced, and he is responsible for business development and customer service for residential construction and mortgage lending in the bank’s Western Idaho Region. He will be based at the Nampa branch.
Martinez has nearly nine years of experience in the banking and mortgage lending industries and is fluent in Spanish, the announcement stated. Active in the community, Martinez has served with the Idaho Foodbank, Rake Up Boise and Paint The Town.
Walker joins Bright Bank
Lisa Walker has joined Bright Bank in Boise as VP, senior commercial relationship manager in the Commercial Banking Office. In this role Walker will be responsible for developing and servicing a wide range of clients and assisting them in their financial needs, according to an announcement from Bright Bank.
Walker has been working in finance and the financial services industry for over 22 years with time at First Interstate Bank, Bank of the Cascades and Key Bank in commercial banking. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Economics (Magna Cum Laude & Honors Graduate) at St. Edward’s University. She is also a member of the National Association of Credit Management.
Walker also serves the community in numerous capacities and is a supporter of the Girl Scouts of Silver Sage, the Women’s and Children’s Alliance and the Idaho Foodbank, the announcement stated.
“Lisa is a highly skilled and customer service oriented banking professional,” Mark Houston, president and CEO of Bright Bank, said in the announcement. “Lisa is an excellent choice to serve clients in numerous capacities and expand Bright Bank’s presence in Idaho.”