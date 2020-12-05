The Partners Group expands service area to Idaho
The Partners Group, a leading Northwest-based insurance and financial consulting firm, has announced it has hired Denise Collins and Shelli Stayner to expand its service area into Idaho. Stayner and Collins will open and manage the new Boise office for The Partners Group.
“We are thrilled Shelli and Denise have joined TPG and excited to announce the launch our newest office in Boise,” Brad Nantz, president of The Partners Group, said in the announcement.
Stayner and Collins have 60 years combined experience serving Idaho clients in the employee benefits consulting industry.
Stayner comes to The Partners Group after 19 years at Mercer, where she most recently served as the principal and office business leader of the Boise office, as well as senior consultant for large complex clients.
Stayner uses her expertise in plan design and cost management strategies to support both employer and employee needs, the announcement stated. Having served Idaho clients for over three decades, she has developed a strong understanding of payor capabilities and resources for both fully insured or self-funded clients and has a strong pulse on the ever-changing provider market and strategies.
“Idaho is growing and thriving, and I am very excited to support clients with that growth and success,” Stayner said in the announcement. “I look forward to this new challenge and opportunity, and I’m committed to making The Partners Group a recognized leader in the benefits consulting industry in Idaho.”
Collins also joins The Partners Group after 21 years at Mercer, where she served as senior client manager. Collins is excited to bring new strategies and solutions to employers in her home state, the announcement stated, and she is known for providing excellent customer service, as well as for her strong work ethic, positive attitude, and proactive client management.
“As someone who is passionate about doing what’s right and being a team player, I’m really looking forward to the culture fit at TPG,” Collins said in the announcement. “And I’m especially excited about giving back to our local Idaho communities.”
The Partners Group describes itself as “a purpose-driven, employee-owned consulting, insurance, and financial services firm.”
Gov. Little appoints new commissioners to Serve Idaho
Gov. Brad Little has appointed three commissioners to Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism. The three join the existing organization of 15 governor-appointed commissioners whose mission is: “To inspire and recognize volunteers and empower communities through service and AmeriCorps to solve Idaho’s unmet needs.”
Hillary Blackstone works for the Idaho State Department of Education as a program specialist for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers. She previously worked for the Boys & Girls Club of Ada County and for the city of Meridian. She has served as a volunteer with the Idaho State Historical Society, the Boys and Girls Club of Ada County, the Children’s Museum of Idaho and the Depot Bench Neighborhood Association.
Mat Erpelding is an educator, small business owner, high-altitude guide and political leader. He is the vice president of government and community relations at the Boise Metro Chamber, owner of Idaho Mountain Guides and is an adjunct faculty member at Boise State University. He served in the Idaho House of Representatives from 2012-2019, representing District 19, and served as House minority leader from 2016-2019.
Katie Mathias is the director of board and partner relations for K12 Inc., a provider of online curriculum and education services. Mathias previously served as the coordinator of the Professional Standards Commission with the Idaho State Department of Education, where her work included the evaluation of university, college and nontraditional route educator preparation programs that lead to teacher certification in Idaho. She is an AmeriCorps National Civilian Conservation Corps alum.
Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity welcomes new board members
Chandra Bennett is the founder/owner of Powerhouse Evolution, an operational and business consulting company.
Craig Dammeier is an attorney with Holland and Hart. He practices corporate law.
Tayler Tibbitts is the general counsel and commercial department manager for Empire Title.
They join current board members Samatha (Sam) Evans, Dale Austin, Brandon Snodgrass, Mike Westover, Gail Kirkpatrick, Kimber Russell, Nathan Banner and Shirley Naccarato, in advancing the Habitat for Humanity mission — working with families in the program to build and purchase affordable homes in Ada County.
Saltzer Health welcomes four experienced medical providers to urgent care team
Anne B. Blanchette is a certified physician assistant with decades of experience serving patients in urgent care clinics, medical centers and hospitals.
Most recently, she worked as an urgent care physician assistant (PA) for Primary Health Medical Group in Boise.
Blanchette’s previous PA experience includes Anacortes Family Medicine, Cascade Valley Hospital/Island Hospital, North Island and at the Department of Defense’s Naval Hospital in Oak Harbor, all in Washington.
She also worked as a PA Oak Harbor Internal Medicine, North/South Whidbey Community Clinic and Group Health Cooperative, Pacific Campus.
Blanchette started her medical career as a PA in family practice and urgent care with FHP Inc., based in the Pacific Island of Guam.
A graduate of the University of Washington with a bachelor’s degree in physiological psychology, Blanchette earned a bachelor’s degree in physician assistant studies at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas.
She is a certified Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner as well as a Gluten Practitioner and Holistic Lifestyle Coach Level 1.
Tricia Funkhouser is a certified family nurse practitioner. As a family nurse practitioner, she is certified to examine, diagnose and treat patients and to measure the outcomes of their care with ongoing analysis and evidence-based strategies for improvement.
For nine years, Funkhouser worked as a registered nurse with St. Luke’s Health System in Boise where she managed hospital discharge and care coordination to include medication reconciliation, follow-up appointments, post-hospitalization assessment, symptom management and triage. She also worked in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit providing family-centered bedside care to premature infants.
Her previous experience includes inpatient and outpatient care in pediatrics, women’s health, family practice and orthopedics in Spokane, Washington, Lewiston and Portland, Oregon.
Funkhouser earned bachelor’s degrees in genetics and cell biology and nursing from Washington State University. She received a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Gonzaga University.
Funkhouser’s volunteer experience includes a medical mission to Honduras where she provided primary care, medications, supportive treatment and therapies to people in six remote villages. As a Peace Corps volunteer in Togo, West Africa, Funkhouser promoted HIV/AIDS education and prevention while working with women and children in village health care clinics.
Kelly Moore is a skilled advanced practice nurse with extensive experience in local urgent care clinics and a hospital emergency department.
Recently, Moore worked as a family nurse practitioner in the pediatric urgent care for Primary Health Medical Group. She also worked with patients of all ages at other clinics where she treated many acute ailments, provided sports and employment physicals and provided supervision for direct admissions, specialist consultation and acute transfers.
Moore worked for several years in the emergency department at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she provided medical services for acute and critical patients of all ages. She worked closely and collaboratively with advanced practice providers, physicians and other nurses to provide quality care for her patients.
Before becoming an RN, Moore worked for seven years as a medical laboratory processing technician and phlebotomist at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise.
Moore earned a master’s of science in nursing degree from Gonzaga University where she was a member of the Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society. She completed bachelor’s degrees in health sciences and nursing at Boise State University.
Jaclyn Puga is a certified physician assistant (PA). Most recently, she served as a PA at MedExpress Urgent Care in Charlottesville, Virgina, where she provided care for a variety of ailments, such as upper respiratory infections, urinary tract infections, splinting fractures and sprains, ordering and interpreting diagnostic x-rays, laceration repair, incision and drainage. She also organized acute triage and transfer of high acuity patients.
Her previous medical background includes work as a PA, receptionist and scribe at Family Medicine of Albemarle in Charlottesville, and as a pathology assistant at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa.
Puga earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology at Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa. She completed a Master of Health Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies at Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania.
As a former collegiate runner, Puga still loves running and competing.
2 join TitleOne
Hannah Smith has joined TitleOne as a title assistant in the company’s Boise office. She has 10 years of customer service experience and 10 years of automotive industry experience.
Laura Rabehl has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Ten Mile office. She has 10 years of customer service experience. Rabehl is also a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.