Cardiologist Nathan E. Green, M.D., joins Saltzer Health
MERIDIAN — Nathan Green, MD, a fellowship-trained interventional cardiologist and skilled medical executive, has joined Saltzer Health, an Intermountain Healthcare company.
Dr. Green has a passion for providing extraordinary cardiovascular care at an affordable price, according to a press release. In his new role, Dr. Green will be responsible for developing an innovative cardiology program in collaboration with Intermountain Healthcare.
Dr. Green joins Saltzer Health from his clinical practice at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center. With over 15 years of clinical experience, he has worked as an interventional cardiologist in several regional hospitals in the Northwest, and at Group Health Cooperative in Seattle and at Cardiovascular Associates in Denver, Colorado.
In addition to his clinical career, Dr. Green has executive leadership experience in large health systems. In Idaho, he led St. Luke’s Heart & Vascular program as the system medical director. In addition, he has served as the regional chief medical officer for CardioSolution and as the medical director of cardiovascular services for Group Health Cooperative in Puget Sound. He has served on the boards of St. Luke’s Health Partners Network, Primary Health Medical Group, and the finance committee of Group Health Permanente.
Over his career, Dr. Green has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Ada County Paramedics Bystander Hero Community Award, American Heart Association Healthcare Provider of the Year for the Idaho Division, Group Health Regional Excellence Award, and Outstanding Cardiology Research Fellow at the University of Colorado, Denver.
He was selected to participate in the prestigious Kaiser Medicine and Management Leadership Course, was named to the Alpha Omega Alpha national medical honor society, and is a member of Phi Beta Kappa.
Dr. Green completed fellowships in interventional cardiology and general cardiology at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center in Denver, Colorado, and an internship and residency in internal medicine at the Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina. He earned his medical degree with Honors at the University of Washington School of Medicine and received a bachelor’s degree from Baylor University in Waco, Texas.
Dr. Green welcomes new patients at his clinic in the Saltzer Health Ten Mile Medical Campus, 875 S. Vanguard Way, Suite 200, at Ten Mile and I-84 in Meridian.
Isaac choules joins first interstate bank
NAMPA — First Interstate officials are excited to announce that Isaac Choules was recently hired as commercial relationship manager. In this role, Choules will be responsible for managing new and existing complex clients, managing a portfolio, maintaining relationships with clients, and developing new business, according to a press release.
With more than 18 years’ experience in banking, most recently as a branch manager, Choules is a graduate of Boise State University with a degree in marketing. He is also actively engaged in his community through local non-profits such as All Saints PCA, GLOCAL, and Inspire Idaho.
“We are very excited for Isaac to bring his small business lending experience and banking expertise to the First Interstate Commercial Banking team in Southern Idaho,” said Ben Moore, Commercial Group Manager. “Isaac has consistently performed at a high level and his experience in the retail environment will provide an excellent resource to our retail teams as we continue to grow our customer relationships.”
Choules can be reached at Isaac.Choules@fib.com.
Cumulus Media appoints Nancy Wirth as director of sales for Boise Radio Stations
BOISE — Cumulus Media announced that it has appointed Nancy Wirth as director of sales for Cumulus Boise’s six-station radio group, according to a press release. A 23-year veteran of radio and television sales and marketing, Wirth joins Cumulus from theDove, a regionally syndicated faith-based radio and television group in Medford, Oregon, where she was senior partnership and marketing director. Prior to that, she was general sales manager for Horizon Broadcasting Group in Bend, Oregon, and was senior account executive for Combined Communications and was senior producer/sales & marketing representative for Linden Media. Wirth joined Cumulus Boise on Friday, April 1.
Don Morin, Regional Vice President/Market Manager, Cumulus Boise/Eugene/Reno, said:
“Nancy’s experience, drive and leadership skills will help our sales force grow and create a deeper engagement with our clients. We are beyond excited to have Nancy join our team.”
Wirth commented, “Cumulus has always been the best of the best. I am ecstatic to be part of the Cumulus Boise team, and I look forward to working with everyone and growing in this dynamic company.”
Cumulus Media owns and operates six radio stations in Boise, including: KBOI 93.1FM/670AM (News/Talk), Kissin 92.3FM/KIZN-FM (Country), 96.9 The Eagle/KKGL-FM (Classic Rock), 95.3FM The Ticket/KTIK-FM (Sports) and Magic 97.9FM/KQFC-FM (AC).