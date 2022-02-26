Clay Anderson, John Starr and Jimmy Roumanis named to Colliers 2021 Everest Club
Colliers announced in a press release that Clay Anderson, MBA, CPA, partner, John Starr, partner, and Jimmy Roumanis, partner, have been named to Colliers 2021 Everest Club.
The Colliers Everest Club recognizes the top 10% of all Colliers professionals in brokerage, valuation and corporate solutions across the U.S., based on revenue production. As a member of the Everest Club, Colliers honors professionals who have excelled at client service, worked very collaboratively and lived the Colliers’ values.
“Clay, John and Jimmy have shown an incredible enterprising spirit. During what proved to be another challenging year, they have exceeded our clients’ expectations and provided best-in-class service. We are extremely proud of their accomplishment and congratulate them on their outstanding achievements; they are the finest examples of what sets Colliers apart,” said Jim Shipman, managing owner and partner.
Anderson specializes in investment sales and is a Multifamily Brokerages Services expert transacting throughout Idaho and surrounding regions; including Montana, Washington and South Dakota. He and his team closed over $480 million in transactions primarily in multifamily with over 2,100 units sold in the past year, in addition to office, retail and land.
Starr and Roumanis are Land Brokerages Services experts specializing in acquisition, disposition and consulting services for development, farm and investment land. Their team serves a wide range of clients, from private individual investors to large prominent developers in a combined total of ±1,000 acres last year.
Nampa announces new city clerk
The Nampa City Council has confirmed Mayor Kling’s recommendation for Charlene Tim to be the new clerk for the City of Nampa, it was announced in a press release.
Mayor Kling said, “I am excited to announce the hire of Charlene Tim as Nampa’s new City Clerk. Her experience and enthusiasm will be a tremendous asset to the City of Nampa team.”
Tim has over 20 years of clerk experience including expertise in planning and zoning, legislative management and licensing.
Tim, who prefers to be called “Char,” said, “I am excited and honored to become a part of the City of Nampa team, whose culture is aligned with my own values and principles. I look forward to serving the community with a commitment to openness and transparency.”
Tim replaces Deborah Rosin who retired as the City Clerk after working for the City of Nampa in various positions for nearly 36 years. The City of Nampa Clerk’s Office is the keeper of permanent and official records for the city and handles public records requests, processes passport applications and several licenses, among other duties.
Idaho homebuilder named NAHB 2021 Woman of the Year
CBH Homes announced in a press release that Ronda Conger, vice president of CBH Homes, has been named the 2021 Woman of the Year by the National Association of Home Builders.
The award is the highest level of recognition presented by the NAHB and honors the outstanding achievements and work done by a woman whose efforts bring a positive and significant impact to the home building industry.
Conger has been in the building industry for 28 years and vice president of CBH Homes for the past 19 years. Touching all areas of the company at CBH Homes and a strong community leader, she has played a key role in their growth.
“Ronda is the driving force at CBH. We’re beyond blessed for everything that she pours into CBH and our community. She makes the world a better place,” said Corey Barton, president and owner.
Other achievements include: being named the 2018 Idaho Business Review Woman of the Year, serving as a current Board member of the St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital, and winning the Community Impact Award for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
“I have a core belief. Love wins. If you love what you do, if you love your team, if you love your community, you will win,” said Conger.
Being a female in a male dominated industry, Conger has been on the forefront of paving the way for women in the industry for over 20 years, said the release. The home building industry averages 10% women and CBH is six times the industry average with 62% women on its team.
Odette Bolano named to Modern Healthcare’s Top Women Leaders list
Saint Alphonsus Health System announced that President and CEO Odette Bolano has been recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of 2022’s Top Women Leaders.
The program honors the top women healthcare executives who are influencing the policy and care delivery models across the country. In doing so, they are also highlighting the continued need to nurture diversity in our organizations.
“Odette is a powerful leader who works tirelessly to improve and transform healthcare at Saint Alphonsus and the states of Idaho and Oregon,” said Dan Puga, Saint Alphonsus Health System board chair. “She embodies the height of servant leadership and is a dedicated advocate for patients, colleagues, and the community at large. Her influential voice and presence are felt at Saint Alphonsus and also at Trinity Health. The 2022 Class of Top Women Leaders in Healthcare is a well-deserved honor, and as Board Chair, I am fortunate to experience her vision and leadership in action.”
Bolano is a seasoned senior leader who became president and CEO of Saint Alphonsus Health System in 2018.
“The 2022 Class of Top Women Leaders in Healthcare embodies the progress and influence executives make when they’re not afraid to take risks, even during a global crisis,” said Aurora Aguilar, editor for Modern Healthcare. “The women honored prove that strong strategies and empowering their staff to think big can bring significant results for the healthcare organizations they lead and their patients. The honorees chosen out of hundreds of applications and editorial vetting work hard to create satisfying and impactful workplaces for their employees, and advocate for and sponsor opportunities for female leaders. Congratulations to the class of 2022.”
The profiles of all the winners are featured in the Feb. 21, 2022 print issue of Modern Healthcare and at modernhealthcare.com.