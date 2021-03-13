D.L. Evans Bank promotes retail branch manager
D.L. Evans Bank has announced Suzette Ahmad has been promoted to the position of retail branch manager at the South Meridian branch.
Ahmad joined the D.L. Evans Bank team 18 years ago, starting as an operations supervisor, according to the announcement. She has been involved with her community by volunteering in the Go Red for Women hosted by the American Heart Association, participating in the Dairy Days Parade, the Meridian Chili Cook off, Susan G. Komen Cancer Walk, See Spot Walk, as well as her church organization. In her free time, Ahmad enjoys reading, hiking, camping and traveling.
Ahmad is excited to continue her career with D.L. Evans Bank and invites her customers, friends, and family to visit her at the South Meridian branch, the announcement stated, and she can be reached by phone at 208-955-0686.
Saint Alphonsus Health System names new director for Critical Care and Emergency Services
Andrea “Annie” Fratusco, RN, has been named director for Critical Care and Emergency Services for the Saint Alphonsus Health System. In this role, Fratusco will be responsible for emergency and critical care areas across the health system, the announcement stated, including freestanding and hospital-based Emergency Departments, Telemetry and Intensive Care Units.
Fratusco has served as the interim director since August, and during that time, she has worked with the health system’s senior leaders and managers on the COVID-19 Incident Command Team.
During her career at Saint Alphonsus, Fratusco has also served as interim chief nursing officer for Saint Alphonsus Medical Center — Ontario, according to the announcement, and has worked in various roles, including director of Inpatient Nursing and director of Women and Children’s Services at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center — Nampa.
Fratusco earned an Associate of Science degree in Nursing from the College of St. Mary’s in Nebraska, and was awarded a master’s degree in Nursing Leadership and Education from Northwest Nazarene University in Nampa, according to the announcement. Active in her community, Fratusco is the NNU Advisory Board Chair, serves on the Salvation Army Advisory Board and participates in Leadership Nampa.
STEM A.C. Foundation board adds new members
Three noteworthy business and education leaders — Christine Frei, Angela Hemingway and Hayley Rambur — recently joined the Idaho STEM Action Center Foundation’s board of directors, the organization announced.
Frei is executive director of Clearwater Economic Development Association in Lewiston. She manages workforce development initiatives and community training programs, the announcement stated. During her two decades at CEDA, Frei has secured almost $9 million in grant funding to support business and community projects.
Frei has served on the board of directors of the Economic Districts of Idaho for 15 years and is currently board president, the announcement continued. Frei is also a member of Lewis-Clark State College’s Business Advisory Council and IT Advisory Board, and she recently served on the National Association of Development Organizations board of directors. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Lewis-Clark State College and a master’s degree from Loyola University.
As T-Mobile’s K-12 education industry segment advisor, Hemingway drives business in targeted verticals within government and federal accounts and is helping launch new fixed-mobile convergence solutions nationwide, according to the announcement. Hemingway is the STEM Action Center’s former executive director and also worked at the Idaho State Department of Education in a variety of roles, including director of assessment and accountability.
Hemingway spent a decade as a STEM teacher in Boise, Kuna and Meridian, as well, and served as an adjunct instructor of biology, microbiology and teacher education at Boise State University for more than 20 years, the announcement stated. She earned her B.S. degree in biology and chemistry, her M.S. in biology with an emphasis in microbiology and her doctor of education in curriculum and instruction from Boise State.
Rambur is the community education manager at Perpetua Resources (formerly Midas Gold) in Donnelly. She uses her background in geology and secondary education to communicate the environmental, ecological and socioeconomic benefits of mining and the Stibnite Gold Project with a focus to enhance STEM opportunities for young people in Idaho, according to the announcement.
Rambur serves as the 2021 program chair of the American Exploration & Mining Association and is a member of the Women’s Mining Coalition Congressional Communications Committee, the announcement continued. Rambur earned an associates degree from Walla Walla Community College and bachelor’s degrees in both geology and secondary education (earth and natural sciences) from the University of Idaho.
Kaitlin Maguire, the STEM Action Center’s interim executive director, said in the announcement the new board members not only bring serious business and STEM education credentials to the table, but expand the regional and cultural diversity of the board, as well.
“We are excited to have three exceptional women who represent STEM businesses and stakeholder groups join our foundation’s board of directors,” Maguire said in the announcement. “In addition to lending us their incredible expertise, Christine and Hayley help make the board more geographically representative of the state. And Angela, as the STEM Action Center’s original executive director, brings invaluable continuity, and we are thrilled she will continue to play a role in its future.”
The new board members join board president David Hill from the State Board of Education, board secretary and Micron Technology Foundation K12 programs manager Laurie Anderson, board treasurer and IBL Events co-owner Nick Aldinger, and board member and J.R. Simplot Co. environmental engineer Molly Pricket.
TOK Commercial welcomes new team members
TOK Commercial is continuing to expand its commercial real estate brokerage and property management portfolios, and is announcing the addition of two new team members to its Boise office.
Autumn Myers has joined TOK’s marketing team as a marketing assistant, the announcement stated, creating and distributing digital and print marketing materials for TOK’s brokerage professionals and corporate operations.
Westley Oxier has joined TOK’s accounting team as an accounting assistant and will provide accounting support to the company’s management portfolio of over 200 commercial properties which encompass 6 million square feet of office, retail, industrial and self-storage space across the state, according to the announcement.
TOK Commercial, with offices in Boise, Idaho Falls and Twin Falls, is touted as Idaho’s largest full service commercial real estate company, offering clients brokerage and property management services.
Zions Bank names Caldwell branch manager
Zions Bank has announced it has promoted Kahlia Morin to manager of the Caldwell branch, and in this role Morin is responsible for business development, customer service, community outreach and overall management of the branch and its staff.
Morin has more than a decade of retail and commercial banking experience, according to the announcement, and joined Zions Bank in 2018 as senior assistant manager of the Fruitland branch.
As a community-oriented leader, Morin served as a member of the Payette City Council and was actively involved in the Greater Payette Area Chamber and the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce, the announcement stated. Now that she has relocated to Caldwell, she looks forward to serving her new community.