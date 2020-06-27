Bruno Chajon has joined Zions Bank as a business banking relationship manager at the Meridian Silverstone branch. In this role Chajon is responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with business clients.
Chajon’s 11-year banking career includes working with both business and consumer clients, and he also brings experience as a small business owner to the role, according to a press release. Chajon earned his bachelor’s degree from San Jose City College.
Active in the community, Chajon served on the board of directors for the Red Cross of Alaska and volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and the Arc of Anchorage.
Lenny Frings has joined D.L. Evans bank as vice president regional sales manager for the Treasure Valley and Western Idaho areas.
Frings has over 26 years of financial experience and has a passion for mortgage banking, striving to do everything he can to take care of his customers, according to a press release. In his new position Frings will be assisting local mortgage loan officers in the region, training and providing support towards their individual and department success.
Frings has a heart for his community and is a worship leader at Silver Sage Baptist Church, has been on several mission trips to Mexico, and plays music at the local VA and senior centers. Lenny also volunteers at the Boise Rescue Mission, Saint Vincent DePaul dining hall, as well as local equine organizations.
Frings is located at the Boise Emerald and Cole branch and looks forward to building new and expanding existing relationships with his customers in the Treasure Valley and Western Idaho areas.
Carly Jackson has joined TitleOne as an office administrator in the company’s Boise office. She has over 14 years of experience in optics. Jackson studied at Boise State University and sells handmade beaded earrings.
Tim Thibert has been named the new general manager of the Snake River Stampede. Prior to his promotion Thibert served as the assistant general manager for the Stampede, according to a press release, and Thibert has significant experience in management and the horse industry. He has held several management positions in manufacturing as well as serving as the Simulcast and Facilities Manager for Treasure Valley Racing.
Thibert replaces retiring general manager Curtis Homer, who served as general manager since 2018.
“On behalf of the board of directors, we appreciate Curtis’ leadership and look forward to his returning to our board of directors,” President Roger Todd said in the release. Homer will return to the Stampede board upon his retirement.
For more information on the Snake River Stampede please visit SnakeRiverStampede.com.