Two new at IBEBOISE — Idaho Business for Education has hired Robert Sanchez as the new vice president of school and community partnerships. His main responsibility will be to work with local IBE members involved in various programs and with the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco on the “Within Reach” go-on project in the Idaho Falls and Nampa School Districts.
Sanchez holds a Ph.D. in educational leadership from Northwest Nazarene University and an MBA in management and marketing from NNU. He also holds an M.A. in strategic studies from the Command and General Staff College of the U.S. Army at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
He spent 23 years in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before retiring in 2012. During his Army career he served as a commanding officer, an intelligence officer, an Army Ranger and a Defense Attaché in the U.S. embassies in Colombia and Kuwait. He also deployed to Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo.
For six summers he taught cadets Military Tactics and Foundations of Leadership at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He currently is an adjunct professor at NNU, teaching graduate and undergraduate courses in business administration and serving on the dissertation committee in the NNU College of Education.
He starts the first week of March.
Leslie Barbour is the new communications director at IBE.
Barbour holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising from the University of Texas-Austin and an associate degree in sign language from Austin Community College.
She is a Boise native who was a high school teacher in Texas, ran a social-media company and for the past two years has been executive director of a nonprofit in South Dakota geared toward getting young people interested in STEM careers.
She starts at IBE on March 10.