Brenna Belluomini has joined the TOK Commercial administrative team. She brings valuable customer service and residential property management experience and will offer important support to the company’s 28 commercial real estate agents and nine property managers who represent clients across the United States. Belluomini is currently pursuing her Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Management with Boise State University.
Jennifer Diaz has joined CSHQA as an architect-in-training summer intern in the Boise office. Diaz will provide general architectural support on various commercial and retail projects allowing her to gain valuable “hands-on” experience that will assist in accelerating her career. Diaz earned her Bachelor of Science in architecture from the University of Idah this year.
Todd Gill has been named president of United Heritage Financial Group and United Heritage Life Insurance Company, the company announced in a Tuesday press release.
Gill is most recently the executive vice president and chief operating officer of United Heritage Insurance. He joined the company in 2004 as Chief Financial Officer, overseeing the accounting and financial functions of the companies that are now licensed throughout 49 states and the District of Columbia. In his new position, Gill will serve on the Board of Directors and on the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors.
Gill steps into the role following Dennis Johnson, who will complete 37 years with United Heritage Insurance upon his retirement, 21 of which were serving as president and CEO.
“It has been a great honor and privilege to lead this organization as president and CEO, and today I’m pleased to announce transition in the role of president to Todd Gill,” Johnson said in the press release. “This transition is part of our corporate enterprise succession plan that initiated in 2016, and I am confident in Todd’s strategic leadership and continuing vision for United Heritage Insurance.”
Gill, a native Idahoan, graduated summa cum laude with bachelors of arts degrees in accounting and business administration from Northwest Nazarene College (now University). Gill is a Certified Public Accountant and is a designated Fellow, Life Management Institute. He is active in the community through his church and school boards.
Kelcie Moseley-Morris has joined CSHQA as a proposal coordinator in the Boise office. She brings more than 10 years of experience in a variety of roles, including journalism, marketing, client relations and proposal writing to the firm. Moseley-Morris is responsible for responding to Requests for Proposal and other marketing efforts at CSHQA.
Moseley-Morris earned her Master of Public Administration degree from Boise State University in 2018 and her Bachelor of Science in Journalism/Mass Media with a minor in International Politics from the University of Idaho in 2011. She is active in the Treasure Valley community, volunteering for the International Rescue Committee, American Red Cross, and most recently for Meridian Canine Rescue.
Schnabel Engineering announces multiple promotions and new hires
Schnabel Engineering has announced, as of Tuesday, multiple associate and senior associate promotions and new hires to support their continued growth in geotechnical engineering, transportation, and dam engineering, according to a press release.
Joan Bentel, PE has been promoted to senior associate engineer. With over 15 years’ experience, Bentel has served as Schnabel’s project manager for prominent DC Institutions including Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, the United States Institute of Peace, and other notable projects, including Howard County Circuit Courthouse, Virginia Tech Innovation Campus Academic Bldg. No. 1, several of The Yards parcels and the Pepco Waterfront Substation. She has extensive experience with government, educational and mixed-use development projects, and has been involved with national and international projects. Bentel will continue leading initiatives from Schnabel Engineering DC, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the firm.
Jeremy Brown, PE has been promoted to associate engineer. Brown joined Schnabel in 2014 and is located in the firm’s Chadds Ford, Pennsylvania office. Since then he has successfully led Schnabel teams in the pursuit and execution of transportation, power/energy, water/wastewater, federal, and health care projects and clients. Brown is critical in maintaining and forming relationships with important clients, making Schnabel the go to firm when clients need sophisticated geotechnical investigations, complex designs, and construction documents/services for challenging geotechnical projects. He will continue to lead the firm’s geotechnical team within the Chadds Ford GeoDesign Group.
Kortney Brown, PE has been promoted to associate engineer. Since his start at Schnabel in 2007, Brown has helped solve challenges and successfully secure work from several major dams clients in Pennsylvania. As a senior engineer, he helped brand Schnabel in the industry by serving as a student mentor and teaching liaison with Villanova University. He is passionate about advancing innovation, and increasing efficiency and accuracy to reduce risk by implementing new tools for the entire company. Brown exhibited this passion by co-producing the firm’s BIM initiative and CADD workgroup to collaborate across offices, by creating a library of shared training videos, and resources for employees to view at any time. He will continue his initiatives from the Chadds Ford office.
Kami Deputy Gardella, PE has been hired as a senior associate engineer. Gardella has more than 15 years of experience with expertise in rock mechanics and geotechnical engineering explorations, analysis and design, and project management. She also has experience in engineering design for rock slope stability, developing and executing geotechnical site explorations for a variety of project sizes; QA and QC review; construction observation; and development and execution of a variety of instrumentation plans. Located in Schnabel’s new Longmont, Colorado office, Gardella will support Schnabel’s dams and levee business unit on projects nationwide.
Scott Newhouse, PE has been hired as a senior associate engineer. Newhouse brings over 30 years of geotechnical and civil engineering experience to the firm, most recently in the power and energy industry with Bechtel Corporation. He will showcase his industry experience from Schnabel’s Columbia, South Carolina office where he will focus on power and energy, working with major national and international clients.
Jesse Wullenwaber, PE has been promoted to associate engineer. Wullenwaber began his career at Schnabel 12 years ago and has developed a unique skillset through his construction and design engineering experience on several projects in specialty dam construction techniques. He has become a well-respected grouting expert in the dam engineering community and has shared his knowledge by presenting case studies all across the country. Wullenwaber is also involved with implementing risk services for projects by participating in Schnabel’s Risk Apprentice Program. He will continue to maintain and grow relationships with several clients from the Chadds Ford office.