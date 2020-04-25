The Education Foundation of the West Ada School District has announced three new board members who will join the executive and other board members in “providing supplemental funding and support for educational programs and projects in classroom innovation,” the organization stated in a press release.
The new board members are:
- Justin Jantz, vice president business banking, Bank of America
- Andy Pfost, financial advisor, Edward Jones
- Mike Vuittonet, appraiser and real estate agent, Quality Evaluations
Executive board members are:
- Robin Long, attorney, Idaho Innocence Project — president
- Matt Forrester, partner, Beniton Construction — vice president
- Dennis Smith CPA principal, Ripley Doorn — treasurer
- Rebekah Harvey, head of talent enablement, Clearwater Analytics
Other board members:
- Jeremiah Brown, parent volunteer
- Camille Cooper, Orion Integration Group
- Jennifer Fletcher, West Ada director of professional development
- Jonathan Gilllen, West Ada chief financial officer
- Jason Leforgee, Eagle Hills principal
- Phil Neuhoff, West Ada Board of Trustees
- Kathy McGuire, Blue Cross of Idaho
- Gary Salisbury, Equity Northwest Realty
- Emily Solly, Mountain West Bank
- Jason VanWinkle, US Bank
- Kathy Wold, Intermountain Gas
- Mark Wynn, CFO Lamb Weston
“We are so excited to add these new members and to have such a wonderful executive team working for the students in West Ada,” organization leaders stated in the release.