Three new hires at TitleOne
CALDWELL — Tracey Hamilton has joined TitleOne as an Escrow Assistant in the company’s Caldwell office. She has 25 years of customer service experience and eight years of escrow experience. Hamilton also studied at Boise State University.
BOISE — Sally Howie has joined TitleOne as an Escrow Officer in the company’s Boise office. She has 18 years of title and escrow experience specializing in residential, new construction, and refinance transactions. Howie is also an Idaho native.
BOISE — Kathy Sturm has joined TitleOne as a Title Officer in the company’s Boise office. She has 37 years of title industry experience in Ada county with an expertise in residential purchases, refinances, and foreclosures. Sturm is also an Idaho native.
New president, CEO at Meridian Chamber
MERIDIAN — The Meridian Chamber of Commerce has selected Sean Evans as the organization’s next chief executive officer. Evans, who currently serves as the president/CEO of Junior Achievement of Idaho, will assume the role Jan. 2, 2020.
Evans brings over 25 years of experience in organizational management, marketing, media, and nonprofit management to the chamber. He has served on numerous boards including various chambers of commerce.
Evans moved to Meridian from Oklahoma in 2009 as publisher and vice president of the Idaho Business Review until 2014. He also spent time with the Idaho Press and Meridian Press.