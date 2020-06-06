Zachary Balmer has been hired as a business banking relationship manager with Zions Bank at its Linder and Chinden branch. In this role Balmer is responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with business clients. He brings more than 14 years of banking experience to the position and most recently served as a branch manager. Balmer earned his bachelor’s degree in general business management from Boise State University and his MBA from Washington State University.
Wendy Cioni has joined TitleOne as an escrow assistant in the company’s Nampa office. She has 25 years of escrow experience and is originally from Iowa.
Aaron von Ehlinger has been appointed by Governor Little to fill the Idaho House of Representatives seat for Legislative District 6A. Von Ehlinger currently serves as a precinct committeeman for the Nez Perce County Republican Central Committee. He was selected to replace the late Representative Thyra Stevenson. Von Ehlinger’s term is effective immediately and continues until the term of office expires following the next general election.
“Representative Stevenson’s passing has affected all of us at the Capitol, and she will be missed,” Little said in a press release. I want to wish Aaron the best of luck as he begins his term in the Idaho Legislature, and I know he will represent the people of District 6 well.”
Helen Johnson has been hired as a business banking relationship manager for Zions Bank at its Nampa branch. In this role Johnson is responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with business clients. She brings more than 30 years of banking experience to the role and she holds diplomas in commercial and consumer lending from the American Institute of Banking. Active in the community, Johnson serves as treasurer of the Meridian Lions Club and previously served as an ambassador for the Meridian Chamber of Commerce.
Landon Reese has been named chief product officer of Healthwise, effective immediately. Reese has served as vice president of product since November 2019.
As chief product officer, Reese will serve on the executive team as a key driver in the development and execution of the company’s strategic and product priorities, including spearheading product strategies that involve product life-cycle management, data analysis and identifying emerging trends for expanding the customer value of existing product lines, according to a press release.
Before joining Healthwise, Reese was the senior director of product for truckstop.com. He also worked for HP, where he had various roles in product, R&D, and marketing. Reese graduated from Santa Clara University with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering.
“It’s an honor to join a mission-driven organization that’s committed to helping people make better health decisions,” Reese said in the press release. “We have an incredible opportunity to build tools that will improve the healthcare system. I look forward to working with the Healthwise team on developing easy-to-use products for health systems and health plans that will enhance the patient experience.”